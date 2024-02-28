My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto

Some years ago, the Kewats welcomed Toto into their lives.

Today, their feline family includes Luna, Coco, Lily and Bella.

You, too, can share your pet's pictures.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Pet's Pic) along with your NAME, AGE and the place where you LIVE.

Really happy to see a good initiative by Rediff to share the pictures of the pets from the readers.

I'm Roshanlal Kewat, age 41, and we have two cats -- Toto, who is male, and Luna, who is female.

My daughter Suhana loves cats. She would name all the stray cats in the street and give them food.

That's why we got Toto. One rainy season, Luna -- who was then a kitten -- entered our house. She soon became part of our family too.

Luna recently gave birth to three lovely kittens. We have named them Coco, Lily, and Bella.

IMAGE: Toto and Luna. All photographs: Kind courtesy Roshanlal Kewat

IMAGE: A birthday present for Mamma.

IMAGE: Rescuing Luna.

