Rediff.com  » Getahead » My First Meal In The US Will Be Dosa!

My First Meal In The US Will Be Dosa!

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 06, 2022 16:13 IST
More than 55,000 Indians have been approved to study in the US in 2022.

IMAGE: Students with their luggage gather outside an Indian restaurant on Newark Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey. All photographs and information: Mohammed Jaffer/SnapsIndia
 

Indian students have arrived in Jersey City, New Jersey, to study for their master's at various American universities.

The United States offers F-1 Indian students, a 12-month work authorization called Optional Practical Training. In 2020-2021, nearly 43.9 per cent of Indian students in the US received OPT.

How many students apply to study in the US from India?

  • 100,000 Indian students applied in 2022 (until June).
  • 167,582 Indian students applied in 2021.
  • 167,000 Indian students applied in 2020.
  • 193,000 Indian students applied in 2019.

More than 55,000 Indians have been approved to study in the US in 2022.

As was expected, the number of Indians who received US study visas dropped to 62,000 in 2020 from 70,060 in 2021 owing to the pandemic.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
