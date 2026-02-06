Modi's Message to Students: Prioritise Skills, Limit Internet Use

'Everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night.'

'Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice and, if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure,' advises Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On February 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students not to waste time on the Internet just because data is cheap in the country; he asked them to focus on honing their life and educational skills instead.

Education should not be a burden and everyone should be totally involved as half-hearted education does not make one successful in life successful, he told students in the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.

'Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success. Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life,' he said.

Modi also emphasised the importance of inner growth and self-awareness when it comes to academic success.

'Cultivate the mind, then connect with your inner self, and then choose whatever subjects you want to study. Then you will always find the student to be successful,' he told a group of students who had come from various parts of the country; he met them at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. He welcomed all the students with an Assamese gamosa.

Later, students sang self-composed songs for the prime minister.

Earlier, in a post shared on X, Modi said, 'Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country.'

Caution against excessive gaming

Modi cautioned students against wasting time on gaming for fun.

'You are interested in gaming but don't indulge in it for passing time just because data is cheap in India. Don't do it for fun.

'Those who indulge in gaming for money will only be ruined.

'We do not have to encourage gambling in the country. I have made a law against online gambling,' he said.

However, the prime minister noted that gaming is a skill as there is lot of speed in it; it can be used to test alertness and could also be used for self-development.

Importance of individual learning styles

The prime minister stressed that everyone has their own pattern or style of functioning. He urged students to 'trust their own study patterns' while remaining open to advice, stressing that 'success comes from balancing self-belief' with continuous learning.

He was responding to a question about how students should handle confusion arising from different study patterns.

'I have become the PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways.

'But everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night.

'No matter what your parents, or teachers or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice and, if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure,' he said.

Modi said even he has changed a few things in the Pariksha Pe Charcha format but did not leave his principle pattern.

'When I started Pariksha Pe Charcha, there was a pattern. Now, gradually, I am changing it. This time, I did it in different states as well. I also changed my pattern but didn't abandon the original pattern.'

This year the interactive sessions were also held with students in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Guwahati in Assam.

Higlighting the role of teachers, Modi said their objective should be to stay slightly ahead of students to inspire growth. 'The teacher's goal should be that if the student's speed is a certain level, the teacher's speed should be one step ahead. Our goal should be something that is within reach but not easily attainable.'

He asked the students to balance studies, rest, skills and hobbies, which is the key to growth.

'There are two skills -- life skills and professional skills. I say both go hand in hand. Skill starts with knowledge,' he said.

Modi recalled that a leader had called him on his birthday and said, 'You have completed 75 years, 25 still remain.

'But I don't count the past. I count what is remaining. So I say to you: Don't think about the past. Try to live what is in front of you.'

The prime minister said education should not be a burden and everyone should be totally involved as half-hearted education does not make life successful.

'That is why we should not just focus on marks but on improvement of life. That goes beyond classrooms and exams,' he said.

Modi later said he had a wonderful discussion with students about approaching exams with confidence and positivity.

The 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was also screened at the Bal Yogi Auditorium in the Parliament's premises.

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in a townhall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises.

Registrations rose from about 38.8 lakh in 2023 to 2.26 crore in 2024, before touching 3.53 crore in 2025 -- a milestone that earned the programme a Guinness world record.

With over 4.5 crore registrations, the ninth edition has broken 2025's record.

As part of the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, student-centric engagement activities were organised across schools nationwide, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk that promotes self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas.

