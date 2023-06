This microscopic LV tote bag sold for $63,750 or about Rs 52 lakhs/Rs 5 million.

The bag measuring 657 x 222 x 700 micron was created using 2-photon polymerisation printing methods.

The bag, which is viewable through a microscope, also features a built-in digital display.

IMAGE: Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, a bag so small you need a microscope to see it. Photographs: Kind courtesy MSCHF/Instagram

