MFs Vs NPS? What Suits YOU?

Ramalingam Kalirajan explains the pros and cons of both investment types.

India is facing a looming retirement crisis.

Did you know that 51 per cent of Indians lack a retirement plan, according to a Nielsen survey for PGIM Mutual Fund?

Even those who do plan their retirement often rely on bank FDs or life insurance investment plans, which usually fall short of covering post-retirement needs.

So, are we really prepared for our golden years?

When it comes to building your retirement war chest, two popular options emerge: Rhe National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds. But which one's right for you?

Let's dive deep and explore both the options to help you make an informed decision.

National Pension Scheme

Introduced in 2004, the National Pension Scheme was initially just for government employees. But hey, good news in 2009 -- it opened up to everyone!

This means you can contribute throughout your working life, then access up to 40 per cent of your savings as lump sum at retirement. But what about the rest, you may ask?

Well, a part goes towards a guaranteed monthly income (annuity), while the remaining amount gives you some extra flexibility. Sounds interesting?

Let's see how it compares to SIPs in mutual funds.

Features of NPS

a. Flexibility on your terms

Need a break from contributions? No problem! NPS lets you invest whenever you want, unlike some plans with rigid schedules.

b. Lower risk, Lower returns

NPS focuses on stability, with a cap of 75 per cent invested in stocks. This means calmer markets but potentially lower growth compared to high-risk options.

c. Tailored choices

Feeling savvy? Opt for 'active choice' and pick your investments based on your risk tolerance. Not sure where to start? 'Auto choice'lets the scheme manager handle it based on your age.

d. Predictable growth

While not a stock market rocket ship, NPS aims for steady returns, typically around 8 to 10 per cent annually.

e. Limited early access

Tapping into your nest egg before retirement has restrictions. You can withdraw a maximum of 25 per cent for specific reasons (medical bills, education, etc, but only three times with a five-year wait between each withdrawal.

Now, let's see how this stacks up against mutual fund SIPs!

Mutual Fund SIPs: The Disciplined Investor's Choice

SIP, or systematic investment plan, is all about building a habit of investing regularly in mutual funds. You pick a fund (a pool of investments managed by professionals) and contribute a fixed amount at set intervals, like clockwork. This consistent approach offers several benefits.

Features of Mutual Fund SIPs

a. Discipline and affordability

SIP gets you in the habit of regular saving, no matter how small the amount (think Rs 500!). It fits easily into your budget, unlike a big lump sum investment.

b. Compounding magic

SIP leverages the power of compounding. Your returns earn interest too, snowballing your nest egg over time. Imagine turning a SIP of Rs 500 a month into a hefty retirement corpus!

c. Rupee cost averaging

Market downturns? No worries! SIP lets you buy more units when prices are low and fewer when they're high, balancing out the cost per unit over time.

d. Higher returns (potentially)

SIPs in equity funds can deliver significant growth compared to NPS, historically offering returns in the 14-18 per cent range. Of course, with higher potential rewards comes higher risk -- equity markets can be volatile.

e. Flexible choices

SIP offers a buffet of options! Choose equity funds for aggressive growth, debt funds for stability, or hybrid funds for a mix. Tailor your investments to your risk tolerance and retirement goals.

f. Easy & convenient

Setting up an SIP is a breeze. Link your bank account and automate your contributions. Investments happen seamlessly, and most mutual funds (except ELSS) allow easy withdrawal if needed.

Later, once you've built a healthy retirement corpus, you can even switch to a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) to generate a regular income stream.

So, SIP empowers you to be a disciplined investor, potentially grow your wealth significantly, and offers the flexibility to manage your investments according to your needs.

Now, let's see how NPS stacks up against SIP!

Tax Implications on NPS and Mutual Fund SIP

Both NPS and SIP offer tax benefits, but there are some key differences to consider:

SIP in Mutual Funds:

Capital Gains: Taxes depend on how long you hold your investments:

Long-Term (over 1 year for equity/equity-oriented funds, over 3 years for debt/debt-oriented funds or ELSS): Pay only 10 per cent capital gains tax on profits exceeding Rs 1 lakh for equities and ELSS, 20 per cent for debt funds (except for tax-free income bonds).

Short-Term: Gains are taxed at your income tax slab rate, so potentially higher taxes.

NPS

Corpus withdrawal (up to 60 per cent): Tax-free!

Annuity (remaining 40 per cent): Taxed as income at your applicable tax slab rate.

Tax Benefits for Both

Section 80C: Get tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on your annual contributions to both NPS and ELSS SIPs

NPS (Extra Benefit): Enjoy an additional tax deduction of up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B)

Insight on Taxation

SIPs offer potentially lower capital gains taxes for long-term investments, while NPS lets you withdraw a significant portion of your corpus tax-free. Both offer tax deductions to help you save for retirement. The best choice for you depends on your investment goals and risk tolerance.

NPS Vs Equity Mutual Funds: A Detailed Comparison

Both Equity Mutual Funds and the National Pension System aim to build long-term wealth. But which one suits you better?

Your financial goals, risk tolerance, investment horizon, preferences, and tax benefits all play a role in this decision. Each option has its pros and cons.

Ready to weigh them out and make an informed choice? Let's dive in!

1. NPS vs. Equity MFs: Purpose

Both NPS (National Pension Scheme) and equity mutual funds can help you build wealth over time. But their main goals differ:

NPS: Laser-focused on retirement! It aims to provide a steady income stream after you hang up your work boots.

Equity MFs: More like a financial Swiss army knife. They can target various goals, from growing your wealth for retirement to saving for a down payment on a house (depending on the chosen mutual fund scheme). Equity MFs offer options for both short-term and long-term investing horizons.

2. NPS vs Equity MFs: Investment choices

NPS (Tier 1): Think pre-packaged diversification! It offers a mix of asset classes like stocks, bonds, and government securities. You can either choose your own mix (Active Choice) or have it done based on your age (Auto Choice). Here, stocks are limited to the top 200 companies.

Equity MFs: Broader buffet! They can invest in a wider range of assets, including stocks, arbitrage strategies, and debt. This flexibility allows for hybrid equity funds that combine different asset classes. Equity MFs must invest at least 65 per cent in stocks and related securities. They can be passively or actively managed, with investments spread across various sectors and company sizes.

3. NPS vs Equity Mutual Fund: Security & volatility

NPS: Spreads your eggs across different baskets (stocks, bonds, government securities) for a smoother ride. Think of it as a balanced diet for your retirement savings.

Equity Mutual Funds: Mostly invest in stocks, which can be more volatile, with higher highs and lower lows. Are you comfortable with a rollercoaster, or do you prefer a scenic cruise?

4. NPS Vs Equity Mutual Fund: Lock-in period and liquidity

NPS: NPS Tier 1 investments prioritize long-term wealth creation and offer limited liquidity. While partial withdrawals are permitted under specific circumstances, the corpus is generally locked until retirement.

Equity Mutual Funds: Most equity mutual funds, excluding Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), boast superior liquidity. Investors enjoy the flexibility to access their funds after the scheme's specified holding period. ELSS funds have a 3-year lock-in period, similar to NPS but with a shorter timeframe.

5. NPS Vs Equity Mutual Fund: Regulation

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) acts as the primary regulator for NPS, ensuring its smooth operation and investor protection.

Conversely, mutual funds come under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Both PFRDA and SEBI play crucial roles in fostering investor confidence and safeguarding the integrity of these investment options.

6. NPS Vs Equity Mutual Fund: Change of fund manager

NPS allows you to change your fund manager within a financial year without tax implications. Switching between equity mutual funds typically incurs tax on capital gains.

7. NPS Vs Equity Mutual Fund: Exit strategy

NPS requires using 40 per cent of the corpus to purchase an annuity, with the remaining 60 per cent withdrawable tax-free at 60. Equity mutual funds might have only 1 per cent exit load in most of the cases and that too only in the first year. After that, in mutual funds, no exit load.

8. NPS Vs Equity Mutual Fund: Tax benefits

NPS allows tax deductions under section 80CCD 1(B) up to Rs 50,000 per year, with additional potential benefits depending on your employment structure.

Equity Mutual Funds (ELSS) offer deductions under section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

9. NPS Vs Equity Mutual Fund: Returns

When comparing NPS schemes to equity mutual funds, it's clear that higher risks often lead to higher returns. NPS schemes typically yield 10 to 12 per cent returns, while equity mutual funds can offer 14 to 16 per cent in the long run.

So which one should you choose now?

Final Insights: NPS Vs MFs

The bottom line is that both NPS and mutual funds aim to help investors build a sufficient retirement corpus.

Compared to mutual funds, NPS is a more cost-effective and tax-efficient option. It's perfect for those who prefer a disciplined investment approach.

The restriction on withdrawals before age 60 helps prevent early redemptions, ensuring you stay on track to meet your financial goals.

So, which approach aligns better with your retirement plans?

When it comes to retirement planning, mutual funds often outshine NPS. Why?

Equity mutual funds, like flexi-cap funds, can invest across different market capitalisations, including mid- and small-cap stocks.

This flexibility boosts the potential for higher returns, helping investors build a larger retirement corpus.

For instance, if you had invested Rs 10,000 monthly for 10 years in an average flexi-cap fund (with about 30 per cent allocated to mid- and small-caps), your corpus would be Rs 27.5 lakh by June 2, 2034.

In contrast, the same investment in NPS would yield Rs 24.2 lakh. Plus, with NPS limiting equity allocation to 75 per cent, your potential gains would be even lower.

So, which option better suits your retirement goals? Take your pick depending on your risk tolerance and investment goals.

Ramalingam Kalirajan, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at Holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company

