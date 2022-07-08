MF Guru: 'Want to create Rs 6 cr corpus in 20 years'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Kashyap Bora: I have invested in the following mutual funds from this year.

1) SBI Bluechip fund- Regular- 2k/month

2) Sbi Focused equity- Regular- 1k/month

3) SBI Bluechip fund- Direct- 1k/month

3) Axis Bluechip -1k/month

Should I continue in these funds? If yes, then for how many years?

Please reply.

Omkeshwar Singh: Define a goal and invest accordingly so that discipline can be maintained! These are decent funds.

Sundar Mani: I started investing in mutual funds one year back and here are the funds which I am investing. Please take a look and let me know if I need to do any changes in my portfolio.

I am planning to invest for a period of 10 years. How much I can expect in return on an average?

Also suggest me if I need to do any changes in my portfolio.

Axis Bluechip Fund - Rs1000

Axis Small Cap Fund - Rs2000

Canara Robeco Bluechip - Rs1000

Canara Small Cap - Rs1000

PGIM midcap - Rs2000

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap - Rs2000

Tata Digital India Fund - Rs1000

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to change, over 10 years 13%-15% returns can be generated from Equity funds.

Naveen Vemuri: I have invested in these funds. All are direct funds investing per month. Please review the above MF Portfolio. I am targeting for 2cr. How many years should I stay invested on?

Doing from past 1 year.(4.8 lakh invested till now) added some lump sum in tata small cap when I have money. Any changes should I make?

Tata digital fund – 5000

Tata small cap fund - 5000(10% step up year)

Edelweiss recently listed IPO fund- 5000

Mirae asset tax saver fund- 5000

Motilol oswal Nasdaq 100 fund of fund- 5000

Kotak small cap fund- 5000

Omkeshwar Singh: No change is required, please continue

Lalit Sedani: With present issue with Axis Mutual fund AMC for front runner by its fund manager, what is your views to continue or redeem investment in Axis MF?

Omkeshwar Singh: SEBI is looking into it, all scheme does not have the same problem. Don’t take decision in haste and take informed decision.

Deepa Kalyani: I would like to invest 5k more. Kindly suggest something and any changes are needed in above mentioned funds?

Also I have some corpse amount in my saving account for emergency. Could you please suggest liquid or ultra short term funds? I have investment in below portfolios:

1. IDFC tax advantage fund 3000

2. Kotak tax saver fund 2000

3. Nippon tax saver fund 2000

Equity:

1. Icici multi asset fund 3000

2. ABSL digital fund 7000

3. ABSL multi cap fund 1000

4. ABSL special 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: 5K more can be invested in couple of schemes from below:

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund – growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan -Growth

Ultra-Short-Term fund that can be considered are as under:

- Aditya Birla Sun Life Savings Fund - Growth

- Nippon India Ultra Short Duration Fund - Growth Option

Anonymous: I am 39, M, with very less investment till date. I want to create a corpus of 5 to 6cr as retirement and child education fund. For child education I need it in 14 yrs probably, he is now 4, and retirement in 20 years.

Current SIP:

1. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- 5k / month, 6 months runnig

2. Icici Prudential Bluechip Fund Growth- 5k/ month, 1 yr running

Lump sum:

3 lakh: ICICI Prudential Nasdaq 100 Index Fund Growth, current value 2.55 lakh

2 lakh: Icici Prudential Business Cycle Fund Growth, current value 2.5 lakh

Please suggest the funds I should invest and the amounts for each. I woy also like to invest a lumpsum of 20L, looking for returns better than FD, but with liquidity and zero risk..

Omkeshwar Singh: To create a corpus of 5 to 6 crs in 20 years you would be required to invest Rs 50000 per month for 20 years

Schemes that may be considered are as under in equal proportion;

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund – growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan -Growth

To beat FD, you may consider Short term debt funds considering rising interest rate scenario are:

- Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund - Growth

- L&T Short Term Bond Fund - Growth

Siddhant Chaudhari: I am 31 years old and a salaried person. Started in 2022 with annual step up of 25 per cent. I want to invest for another 25-30 years. Kindly suggest about the funds. Following are my current mutual fund investments:

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct-Growth - 2000

Quant Active Fund Direct-Growth - 2000

ICICI Prudential Technology Direct Plan-Growth - 2000

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct-Growth - 2000

Kotak Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth - 2000

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund Direct - Growth - 5000

UTI Nifty Index Fund Direct-Growth - 5000

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund Direct-Growth - 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds, please continue

Bhargav Pandya: I am planning for long term investment. Please tell should I continue or switch to other scheme. I am 26 and have made the following sips:

Sbi small cap - 2500

Quant active fund direct growth - 2500

Sbi nifty index direct fund – 5000

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to switch, please continue

Giriprasad Siranjivi: I am investing in SIP mode in these funds for the past 4years.i would like to continue the same for 5 years and above. Please advice if these funds are good to continue.

Canara robeco flexi cap-2500

Mirae asset emerging bluecip-2000

Sbi small cap-1500

Paragh parikh glexi cap-2500

I have recently added sip in these funds

Tata digital fund-1000

Navi nifty bank index-500

Motilal oswal s&p-2000

PGIM flexi cap-5000

Quant small cap-1000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Bireswar Saha: I have these following MFs ongoing mentioned below. Now I want to invest in another new MF for 5K monthly sips. Kindly suggest me a MF:

Uti index fund 7K sip

Kotak Small cap 6k

Icici bluechip 7k

Sbi flexi cap 6k

Icici nasdaq 100 5000k but now investment in this is stoped as house is not accepting sip.

Omkeshwar Singh: Any one of the below can be considered

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund – growth

Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan -Growth

