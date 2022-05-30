'Can I earn Rs 16 lakh in 5 years via 15k SIPs?'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Sourish Chatterjee: I am 35 years old living in Delhi NCR. Due to rising inflation I am looking forward for retirement corpus as aggressive equity investor for 10+ years. Please review my portfolio. All are relatively 3-6 months old except item #1.

For Item # 12 - 13, please suggest way forward.

1. Mirae Asset Emerging BlueChip (Reg plan) - 10,000 (since 2017)

2. Mirae Asset Emerging BlueChip- 2500

3. Mirae Asset Tax Saver - 5000

4. Canara robecco Emerging equity-5000

5. Canara robecco Bluchip equity- 7500

6. Parag Parikh flexi cap - 5000

7. PGIM Flexi Cap - 8000

8. Axis Small Cap - 4000

9. Kotak Small Cap - 3000

10. Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 - 5000

11. ICICI technology fund - 5000(I will stop after investing upto amt Rs.1 lac)

12. ICICI Bluechip fund - stopped (holding current value 3 Lac)

13. Nippon Tax Saver - Stopped (holding current value 3 lac)

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue.

For item # 12, shift to UTI Master Share Fund – Growth

For item # 13, if your lock-in is over shift to HDFC Index Fund – Sensex – Growth.

Shravan Katarla: I need your support to choose my SIP funds. I am looking to generate 16 lakh over a period of 5 years through SIP of 15k monthly. Based on my study I have shortlisted the following funds. Could you please review and share if this suits my needs or any other suggestions?

Axis Small Cap 4000

Axis Mid Cap 2500

Axis Bluechip 3500

Icici pru equity and debt 2500

UTI flexicap 2500

Mohan Pittapalli: I am 31 and work in a public sector company. I would retire at the age of 60. My objective is long term fund accumulation. I am aiming to create a corpus of Rs 2 CR in next 18 years for children’s higher education and would like to create a corpus of Rs 2 CR in next 30 years for my retirement corpus.

Please advise if I am going in the right direction to achieve my target or if some changes are required. I have been making SIP investments as listed below since 3 months.

1. axis long term equity fund direct growth - 5K

2. uti flexi cap fund direct growth - 5K (annual top up 10 per cent)

3. mirae asset emerging bluechip fund- 2.5K

4. pgim midcap opportunities fund direct growth - 5K(annual top up 10 per cent)

5. hdfc nifty 50 index fund direct- 5K(annual top up10 per cent)

6. sbi focused equity fund direct growth - 3K(annual top up 10 per cent)

7. sbi small cap fund direct growth- 2K

8. hdfc small cap fund direct growth -2K(annual top up 10 per cent)

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

LSVK: Can you please let us know 1-2 good debt funds which can beat FD / inflation rate (8+ per cent) for 3-4 years? Less risky

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider these debt funds:

Uti Short Term Income Fund-Growth

Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund - Growth

DINESH PORWAL: I (66) and my son (31) have invested in Nippon India Passive Flexicap FOF, ICICI Pru S&P 500 BSE ETF, ABSL Nasdaq 100 FOF, Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index, Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF & HDFC Developed World Indexes FOF. Are these funds good?

Omkeshwar Singh: These are fine; please continue

Satti Babu: Sir, I am 28 and unmarried. I would like to invest 15,000/-per month as SIP in mutual funds for the following goals:

1. Emergency fund

2. Children’s education

3. Chindren’s Marriage

4. Retirement goal

I will increase SIP on yearly basis. Please suggest best mutual funds for long term basis.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider these funds:

Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth

Uti Flexi Cap Fund -growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Balla Kumar Hemant: I want to invest 20L lump sum. Is it a good time to invest now? Since market is high, I am holding this amount since last one year. For your info I am investing 40k through SIP.

Please suggest good MFs for lump sum if you suggest me to invest now. My risk appetite is "I do not want to lose my principal amount at any cost, fine with less returns."

Omkeshwar Singh: Kindly let me know the duration of your investment

Ajay Arora: I have following monthly SIPs. Kindly advise should I continue in them:

DESCRIPTION Monthly SIP IDFC Large Cap Fund Growth 5000.00 NPPON INDIA BALANCED ADVANTAGE FUND 5000.00 UTI Master share Unit scheme Regular Growth 5000.00 SBI Small Cap Fund regular Growth 5000.00 Kotak Standard Multicap Fund 1000.00 Mirae Asset Global Investment India pvt. Ltd 1000.00 Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund - Growth-Regular Plan 2000.00 Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund Regular Growth 2000.00 Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth-Regular Plan 2000.00 Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund - Growth-Regular Plan 2000.00 Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund -Growth-Regular Plan 2000.00 Canara Robeco 1000.00 Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital 1000.00 ICICI Prudential Technology 1000.00

Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds; consolidate it into 3-5 funds/schemes

Chaitanya Thuse: I am 42. Up to now I have very little investment. One and half years back I started following SIP and lump sum investment in MF along with I have mediclaim policy for 10 lakh for my family.

1. Axis Midcap Fund regular growth: 1500 per month

2. Kotak Emerging equity fund growth (Regular): 1500 per month

3. SBI small cap fund regular growth: 2000 pre month

4. Canara robeco emerging Equities regular growth: 2000 per month

5. SBI balanced advantage fund regular growth: 1,50,000 Lump Sum

6. Kotak balanced AF Regular growth: 1,50,000 Lump Sum\

7. Canara Robeco Ultra short term fund regular growth: 1,00,000 Lump sum

8. Kotak Saving Fund GRowth regular: 1,00,000 Lump Sum

9. UTI floater fund regular growth: 1,00,000 Lump SUm

10. Rs. 30,000 Shares Of Reliance Industries for long term

11. Rs. 25,000 Shares of Tata Motor for the long term.

12. Sukanya Samrudhi Account: 4000 per month

All funds are in negative now. All this investment I have made for the long term.

I want to know your expert advice if I should continue with this portfolio as all SIPs and MFs are regular and all SIPs are small cap funds.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

I have only one daughter; she is 10. So apart from this I want to invest additional 5000 per month SIP for at least 10 years for her higher education. Kindly guide me for direct SIP looking at my age and purpose.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider these funds:

Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth

Uti Flexi Cap Fund -growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

