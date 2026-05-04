Mental Health: What Is Trauma Bonding?

'Just because it feels familiar doesn't mean it is right. Sometimes it just means you've stayed in it long enough.'

Tanvi Singh, mental health expert and founder, Leap of Love Foundation, explains how you can identify various signs of a traumatic relationship.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

What's trauma bonding?

Trauma bonding is when you get emotionally attached to someone who is hurting you and the attachment doesn't break despite the hurt, it actually deepens because of it.

There is usually a pattern. For example, someone might be constantly criticised or emotionally shut down by their partner but then the same partner has moments where they're extremely caring, apologetic or affectionate.

And those moments feel like relief.

Over time, what happens is not just emotional attachment, it's familiarity. The nervous system gets used to that cycle of chaos and calm.

So even if the relationship is unhealthy, it starts to feel known. And the unknown of leaving, being alone, starting over, can feel more difficult than staying.

That's why people go back. Not because they don't see what's happening but because what's familiar often feels safer than what's actually healthy.

Also, I'd like to clarify something important here -- the term 'trauma bond' is often used loosely to describe two people connecting over shared trauma.

That's not trauma bonding.

Two people relating with each other because they've been through similar experiences can be a healthy emotional connection.

Trauma bonding specifically involves a harmful dynamic where the attachment forms due to repeated emotional distress.

What are the signs of trauma bonding?

1. The cycle keeps repeating but you hold on to the good moments.

For example, someone may shout, insult or withdraw and later apologise or act lovingly.

Basically, you find yourself waiting for that 'good version' of them to come back.

2. You feel stuck even when you know it's unhealthy.

You might say things like, 'I know this isn't right but I can't leave.'

There's clarity but not enough emotional distance.

3. You start justifying their behaviour.

Whenever your partner misbehaves or hurts you, instead of calling them out, you react and console yourself by saying:

'They're stressed.'

'They didn't mean it.'

'They'll change.'

You focus more on their potential than their consistent actions.

4. You go back to them for comfort after they hurt you.

For example, after a fight or emotional breakdown caused by them, they are still the person you call or seek reassurance from.

5. You slowly stop sharing things with others

You may avoid telling friends or family what's really happening or feel like 'they won't understand', which keeps you more dependent on the same person.

How can you break free from trauma bonding?

Breaking a trauma bond is less about one big decision and more about slowly stepping out of a pattern your mind has gotten used to.

The first step is seeing the full picture -- not just the good moments but the entire cycle.

For example, instead of just remembering, 'They were so nice yesterday,' also remembering, 'This is the same person who made me feel this way two days ago.' That clarity matters.

Then comes creating distance.

Even small steps like not responding immediately, reducing contact or setting boundaries can start breaking the intensity of the cycle.

Another important solution is rebuilding your world outside that relationship.

Simple things like meeting a friend, beginning a different routine and doing something on your own will help your mind experience safety without that person because, right now, your system is wired to feel relief only through them.

And finally, patience.

This isn't just emotional, it's physiological. Your body has adapted to a certain pattern and it takes time to unlearn it.

Here's something I always say to people who are trauma bonding: 'Just because it feels familiar doesn't mean it's right. Sometimes, it just means you've stayed in it long enough.'

Healing begins when you slowly start choosing what's healthy over what's familiar.

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