MCom or MBA: Which is better for your future?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, founder of Patrick100, counsels students and professionals about the scope of an MBA degree.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ludovic Delot/Pexels

If you've spent over a decade building your career in a specialised industry and want to pursue an MBA in operations management, you might want to know what your future looks like.

What career opportunities can open up with your current qualifications and work experience?

What is the value of a correspondence MBA in India today?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, founder of Patrick100, has been counselling students and professionals about the scope of an MBA degree.

Patrick, who has scored in the 100th percentile six times in CAT (the MBA entrance exam), trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

Whether you're a mid-career professional looking to upgrade or a student seeking the right academic path, he offers expert advice.

You can post your CAT and MBA-related questions to rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE.

Sir, I am a working professional in an NMC for the last 16 years.

I joined at an entry-level post in an optical fibre manufacturing unit (operations) after completing my BSc and am now earning Rs 90,000 per month.

Currently, I am pursuing an MBA in operations management from IGNOU.

Please inform me about the career opportunities available with my qualifications.

You can look for job opportunities in a similar industry or an operations role in any other company.

A correspondence MBA has value only if it is backed by good, relevant work experience.

My daughter is doing her BCom (Hons) along with ACCA.

Will an MBA or MCom be better for her future?

Which sector will be beneficial for her?

MCom (masters in commerce) does not have much scope in India as far as jobs are concerned.

An MBA would be a preferred option as it would provide better job opportunities.

What B-schools can I get into with 95 percentile?

With a 95+ percentile, you should be shortlisted for some of the Indian Institutes of Management as well as other colleges like the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon; IMT Ghaziabad; International Management Institute (IMI); Goa Institute of Management (GIM); Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB); etc.

You can post your CAT and MBA-related questions to rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.