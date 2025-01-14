HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Makar Sankranti Recipe: Jaggery Halwa

By REDIFF FOOD
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2025 13:46 IST

x

Joy and celebrations of close ties are part of Makar Sankranti, the day that marks the beginning of a new harvest season. Like all Indian festivals, food and sweets have a special role.

Jaggery Halwa is a splendid idea for a dessert for Makar Sankranti.

Do you know what's the best part? It can be made in the microwave in 8 minutes.

Jaggery Halwa

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup jaggery powder
  • 1 cup suji or semolina
  • ½ cup ghee
  • 1½ water
  • 1 tsp rose water
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 6 cashews, chopped
  • 6 pistachios, chopped
  • 6 almonds, chopped
  • 8 kishmish or raisins

Method

  • In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add the suji in an even layer and place it in the oven.
    Roast for 3 minutes, stirring twice in between.
    Take it out of the oven and add the water and the jaggery.
    Mix well and microwave for 3 more minutes.
    Take the bowl out of the oven and add the ghee, rose water, cardamom powder, raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios.
    Mix well and microwave again for 2 minutes.
  • Serve hot.

Recipe and photograph courtesy Godrej Appliances

 
REDIFF FOOD
