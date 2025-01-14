Makar Sankranti Recipe: Jaggery Halwa

Joy and celebrations of close ties are part of Makar Sankranti, the day that marks the beginning of a new harvest season. Like all Indian festivals, food and sweets have a special role.
Jaggery Halwa is a splendid idea for a dessert for Makar Sankranti.
Do you know what's the best part? It can be made in the microwave in 8 minutes.
Jaggery Halwa
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- 1 cup jaggery powder
- 1 cup suji or semolina
- ½ cup ghee
- 1½ water
- 1 tsp rose water
- ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
- 6 cashews, chopped
- 6 pistachios, chopped
- 6 almonds, chopped
- 8 kishmish or raisins
Method
- In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add the suji in an even layer and place it in the oven.
Roast for 3 minutes, stirring twice in between.
Take it out of the oven and add the water and the jaggery.
Mix well and microwave for 3 more minutes.
Take the bowl out of the oven and add the ghee, rose water, cardamom powder, raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios.
Mix well and microwave again for 2 minutes.
- Serve hot.
Recipe and photograph courtesy Godrej Appliances