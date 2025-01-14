Makar Sankranti Recipe: Jaggery Halwa

Joy and celebrations of close ties are part of Makar Sankranti, the day that marks the beginning of a new harvest season. Like all Indian festivals, food and sweets have a special role.

Jaggery Halwa is a splendid idea for a dessert for Makar Sankranti.

Do you know what's the best part? It can be made in the microwave in 8 minutes.

Jaggery Halwa

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup jaggery powder

1 cup suji or semolina

½ cup ghee

1½ water

1 tsp rose water

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

6 cashews, chopped

6 pistachios, chopped

6 almonds, chopped

8 kishmish or raisins

Method

In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add the suji in an even layer and place it in the oven.

Roast for 3 minutes, stirring twice in between.

Take it out of the oven and add the water and the jaggery.

Mix well and microwave for 3 more minutes.

Take the bowl out of the oven and add the ghee, rose water, cardamom powder, raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios.

Mix well and microwave again for 2 minutes.

Roast for 3 minutes, stirring twice in between. Take it out of the oven and add the water and the jaggery. Mix well and microwave for 3 more minutes. Take the bowl out of the oven and add the ghee, rose water, cardamom powder, raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios. Mix well and microwave again for 2 minutes. Serve hot.

Recipe and photograph courtesy Godrej Appliances