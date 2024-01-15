Recipe: Til Ke Laddoo

There is a reason why Makar Sankranti and Til Laddoo go hand-in-hand. Because nothing sweetens and uplifts a winter day as wonderfully as these laddoos.

Maharaj Ganga Singh from Mumbai's Rasotsav shares his special recipe that doesn't include peanuts, but features a pinch of cardamom powder and chopped nuts. This recipe is vegan, nutritious and you won't be able to stop at just one.

Til Laddoo

Servings: 8 to 12, depending on the size

Ingredients

1 cup white til or sesame seeds

1 cup gud or jaggery, grated

2 tbsp ghee or clarified butter

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Chopped nuts, like almonds and cashews for garnish, optional

Method

In a kadhai or heavy-bottomed frying pan, dry roast the sesame seeds over low heat until they turn golden brown and release a nutty aroma.

Keep stirring so it doesn't burn.

Once roasted, take off heat and keep aside.

In the same pan, add the ghee and melt it over low heat.

Add the grated jaggery.

Stir continuously until the jaggery melts and forms a syrup.

Cook for a few minutes until it thickens slightly.

Add the roasted sesame seeds to the jaggery syrup and mix well, ensuring that the sesame seeds are evenly coated.

Take off heat and let the mixture cool slightly.

While the mixture is still warm, take small portions and shape them into 1 inch-diameter round laddoos.

Apply a little ghee to your hands to prevent sticking.

Garnish each laddoo with a pinch of cardamom powder and chopped nuts if desired.

Allow the laddoos to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.

Rasotsav is a vegetarian restaurant serving Rajasthani and Gujarati food in Mumbai.