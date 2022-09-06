Need money to pursue a diploma course?

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The K C Mahindra Educational Trust invites applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022.

The scholarship is meant to support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented diploma course from recognised government polytechnic institutes in India.

Five hundred and fifty students will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 10,000 annually for a maximum period of three years.

The K C Mahindra Education Trust has been awarding this scholarship since 1995. Till date, 11,290 students have received scholarships across India.

While awarding the scholarship, special preference is given to girls, children from lower income group families, differently abled children and children of armed forces personnel.

How To Apply

To be eligible, the candidate should have passed SSC/HSC or an equivalent examination in the 10th/12th standard with more than 60 per cent marks.

The candidate should have secured admission in a government or any other recognised polytechnic institute for a diploma course.

S/he should belong to family with a low yearly income.

This scholarship will only be given to candidates who are enrolling for the first year of their course.

The application form needs to be filled online and the documents also need to be submitted online.

Interested candidates may click here to find the application form and the list of documents required.

For students in Maharashtra, the deadline to submit the application is September 10, 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be intimidated of the interview date and venue well in advance.

For any queries on the Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) for diploma studies, you may contact maits@mahindra.com.

