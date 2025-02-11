HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'

Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 13:40 IST

x

Sacred Games Actor Kubra Sait went to the Maha Kumbh Mela, and penned a beautiful diary of her experiences.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubra Sait/Instagram

'1st Feb 2025, I took a dip at the Triveni in the Holy Ganga. I'd probably be best, to come back and write a whole feeling download on the 144th year of the Kumbh experience. Although, it's safe to say, I felt everything, everywhere, all at once,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubra Sait/Instagram

'I blinked into smoke filled skies, lost in which were dozens of mysterious and mystical figures and figurines. Shiny smattered foils, led screens, men, women, god men, women and children, seekers, believers, skeptics in each and every nook and corner, the clouds of haze and ash, juicing up with the saliva, food, oh so much food, spicy and then some sugar cane juice to make it all ok again.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubra Sait/Instagram

'There were lost people and found people, happy to be alive people, and then some blaring announcements for lost husbands. I smiled at that one!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubra Sait/Instagram

'Then came the calm, the calm amidst the storm, the prayer where every beating soul looked within. Breathed deep, even if it were only for a second. The Ganga welcomed me with her graciousness. I Blinked. Said a 'Thank You'.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubra Sait/Instagram

'I said a prayer. I am yours and you are mine. #harharmahadev.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubra Sait/Instagram

'There was a lot going on at this make shift, once in lifetime spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, experience. I am grateful to have experienced it with wonderful girlfriends.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sonal Chauhan Seeks Blessings At Kumbh
Sonal Chauhan Seeks Blessings At Kumbh
Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela
Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

35 Yrs Ago, Mandela Walked Out Of Prison

webstory image 2

10 Ways To ILU ILU Like Bollywood

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI against England3:38

Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI against England

The 'Deer Lady' of Andamans who speaks to animals5:09

The 'Deer Lady' of Andamans who speaks to animals

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha2:47

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD