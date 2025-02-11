Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'

Sacred Games Actor Kubra Sait went to the Maha Kumbh Mela, and penned a beautiful diary of her experiences.

'1st Feb 2025, I took a dip at the Triveni in the Holy Ganga. I'd probably be best, to come back and write a whole feeling download on the 144th year of the Kumbh experience. Although, it's safe to say, I felt everything, everywhere, all at once,' she writes.

'I blinked into smoke filled skies, lost in which were dozens of mysterious and mystical figures and figurines. Shiny smattered foils, led screens, men, women, god men, women and children, seekers, believers, skeptics in each and every nook and corner, the clouds of haze and ash, juicing up with the saliva, food, oh so much food, spicy and then some sugar cane juice to make it all ok again.'

'There were lost people and found people, happy to be alive people, and then some blaring announcements for lost husbands. I smiled at that one!'

'Then came the calm, the calm amidst the storm, the prayer where every beating soul looked within. Breathed deep, even if it were only for a second. The Ganga welcomed me with her graciousness. I Blinked. Said a 'Thank You'.'

'I said a prayer. I am yours and you are mine. #harharmahadev.'

'There was a lot going on at this make shift, once in lifetime spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, experience. I am grateful to have experienced it with wonderful girlfriends.'