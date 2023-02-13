Long Distance Love: 10 Signs To Watch Out For

If you notice that they seem shifty when you ask about their whereabouts, it's time to have a conversation, advises Sybil Shiddell, country manager-India for Gleeden, a discreet extra marital dating Web site.

Long-distance relationships can be both exciting and challenging.

Being apart from your partner can bring feelings of excitement and anticipation when you'll finally be reunited, but it can also create feelings of insecurity and uncertainty.

When you're not together, it can be hard to know what's going on in your partner's life and if they're staying committed to the relationship.

Unfortunately, cheating can thus be a concern in such relationships.

Long-distance relationships are heavily dependent on the trust that both partners will always have each other as a priority.

However, we live very busy lives and things can get more complicated than expected.

There are many reasons that could lead to partners losing interest and it will not be a hard thing to crack.

The energy will become indifferent and both will know it's time to move on.

If you suspect your long-distance lover may be cheating, it's important to pay attention to subtle signs that can indicate something is amiss.

In this article, we'll go over 10 subtle signs that your long-distance lover may be cheating on you.

1. "I'm Busy". The Big B Word

One of the classic signs of cheating is when your partner starts cancelling plans or seems to not have time for you.

If they're suddenly too busy to talk or video chat with you, it could be something that needs a little more attention.

This is especially true if they used to make time for you before.

The phrase "I'm busy" can mean different things in a long-distance relationship, so keep an eye and see if you can form a pattern to certain your doubt.

2. Change in behaviour or communication patterns

One of the most significant indicators of potential cheating is a change in behaviour or communication patterns.

If your partner starts acting differently, such as avoiding certain topics of conversation, changing the tone of their communication, or being less responsive, it could indicate that they're not as invested in the relationship anymore.

These changes can also be a sign that they're distancing themselves from you, or that they have something to hide.

3. Longer periods of silence

In a long-distance relationship, communication is key. That's why longer periods of silence can be an alarm.

If you're used to talking to your partner regularly and suddenly they're not responding to your messages or taking longer to reply, it could mean they're not as interested in the relationship as they used to be.

This change in communication pattern could also indicate that they're spending more time with someone else.

4. Getting angry or defensive

If your partner gets angry or defensive when you ask about their day, it could be a sign they're hiding something.

Moreover, if you notice that they seem nervous or anxious when you ask about their whereabouts, it's time to have a conversation.

5. Not wanting or being available to meet

If your partner is constantly delaying your meet-ups or if you sense that they are no longer interested in meeting you in person or video chatting, it could bring in more detachment in the relationship, forcing both partners to reconsider the situation and if the effort is even worth it.

6. Longer reply time

Long replies are an instant way of being very clear with your intentions. We are all always on the phone and late replies, we all know, are fabricated.

If your partner suddenly starts taking longer to reply to your messages, it's best to clear out if they are still interested, else the assumptions could only get more difficult to deal with.

7. "I've made new friends and they keep me busy!"

If you are repeatedly trying to catch up and all you hear is new names and new friends that are taking up your partner's time, know that this is no new coincidence.

This is a classic avoidance technique and there could be a significant possibility that your partner has a new person.

8. Social Media Ghosting

Changes in your partner's social media behaviour can also indicate that something is wrong.

If your partner suddenly stops posting on social media or becomes less active, or they start hiding their activities or becoming less transparent, it's important to understand what exactly is going on.

9. White Lies that you can spot

White lies can be small, seemingly insignificant lies that are told to avoid conflict or to make someone feel better.

However, in a relationship, white lies can be a sign of something deeper going on.

If your partner starts telling white lies about their whereabouts, such as saying they're working late when they're not, or avoiding certain topics, it could probably mean they're cheating.

These lies can be small, but they can also be a sign of a larger problem.

If your partner is lying to you, it could mean they're hiding something, and it's important to address the issue and find out the truth.

10. Everything is working as per their schedule

When everything in your relationship starts working according to your partner's schedule, it can be a sign that they're not as invested in the relationship anymore.

This could include avoiding spending time with you or making plans that do not involve you.

In such cases, It's important to have a conversation with them to find out what's going on and to ensure that both partners are still committed to making the relationship work.

If you notice any of these signs, it's important to have an honest conversation with your partner about what exactly is going on.

Don't ignore the signs and hope they'll go away - address them head-on so you can find out the truth and move forward.

