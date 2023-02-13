News
Need Help For Valentine's Day? Ask rediffGURUS

By rediffGURUS
February 13, 2023 08:57 IST
Post your question on rediffGurus. Our dating and relationship experts will answer your queries.

CLICK HERE to ask your question!

Love, dating, relationship questions? Ask rediffGurus

Red roses and chocolates. Romantic gifts and surprises. That's what Valentine's Day is supposed to be. But February 14 does not always turn out like that.

You might be planning your first ever V-Day date and may be looking for advice on how to get it just right. Or you might want to ask that person you have been silently crushing on out for a coffee but are nervous you might be rejected.

Our dating coaches Shalini Singh, Mohit Arora and Ravi Mittal can help.

This might be the day you are planning to take your relationship to the next level.

Or you could be a married couple who've slipped into a daily routine where dealing with work responsibilities and household chores has left no room for romance.

Or you and your significant other may be going through a rough patch and you are struggling with what to do next. Or you could have recently broken up and are dreading V-Day.

Do reach out to our relationship experts -- Anu Krishna, Dr Ashish Sehgal, Pooja Khera and Love Guru.

The path of true love, as they say, is never easy. If you need advice, our Relationship Gurus are here to help.

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and ask your question!

Poocho. Life Change Karo!

 

 

rediffGURUS
How To Find True Love In 2023
10 Dating Mistakes To Avoid In 2023
11 Dating Rules No One Will Tell You
Why Is Gandhinagar Station Special?
20 e-tailers get notices for drug sale without licence
In 4th such op, US shoots down another airborne object
EPL: Rashford scores again as Man United win at Leeds
5 Tips To Be CAREFUL On A Dating App

How To Be Safe On Dating Apps: 5 Tips

