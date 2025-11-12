Kochi And 6 Other Trending Destinations To Explore In 2026

Photograph: Canva

Booking.com has come out with a list of top places to head to in 2026.

According to this lodging reservation website, these most sought after travel spots for 2026 were selected from the top 1,000 places most frequently reserved by travellers, 'sorted by year over year' surges in popularity and Kochi, not surprisingly makes it to the list.

But Booking.com qualifies that the listing has been 'slightly curated' to maintain a balanced global representation of destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy R.Hood Photography/Wikimedia Commons

1. Philadelphia, USA

A city with a historic soul but a young, trendy rhythm, Philly has so much that will charm a vistor, be it art, cuisine, history, music, sport. Trips to see the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall or to any of its three major museums. There's the zoo. And atmospheric neighbourhoods in the old city. Else watching the Philadelphia Eagles. Or checking out the pulse at Reading Terminal Market.

Founded in 1682 by William Penn, it is the sixth most populated city in the United States and in easy striking distance from New York and DC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Enrique Nuñez/Wikimedia Commons

2. Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia is steadily becoming a preferred destination for travellers from all over and cute, happy Barranquilla, a seaport close to the Caribbean shoreline, draws loads of folks to experience its joie de vivre (best observed at the Carnival) via music and dance, chic neighbourhoods, bustling streets/squares and markets

Though the metropolis' official recognition came in 1813, its origins trace back to at least 1629, lending it a long history.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ME/Portal da Copa/Wikimedia Commons

3. Manaus, Brazil

A former rubber boom town, it is located on the mysterious dark Negro river, close to where the Negro and Solimões rivers unite. Its location is reason enough to visit -- the sangam (The Meeting of Waters) of the two rivers, one muddy and one blackwater (the largest of its kind) is an intriguing sight. Top that with the thrill of coming to a city on the edge of the rainforest.

A splendid landmark is the Amazonas Opera House and other unique buildings of the 1800s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cayambe/Wikimedia Commons

4. Sal, Cape Verde

This island of gorgeous white beaches is one of the many that make up the West African island country. A sun-soaked haven, its strips of sand captivates visitors with their year-round golden glow.

Part of the trio of eastern isles within the Cape Verde archipelago, it is in the heart of the Atlantic, roughly 560 km from Africa’s western edge. And its tiny main town Santa Maria is one of the quaintest in the Western Hemisphere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tim Wu/Wikimedia Commons

5. Guangzhou, China

Historically known as Canton or Kwangchow, the sparkling, ultra-modern capital of China's southern Guangdong province, on the Pearl River, is the dynamic heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

One of the world’s most densely populated urban expanse, the futuristic megapolis pulsates with commerce and modern vitality.

Why come here? To experience one of the centres of global growth. And view cultural landmarks or new-age buildings like Guangzhou Opera House, Canton TV Tower, Chen Clan Ancestral Hall.

6. Kochi, India

Fort Kochi precinct of Cochin, a neighbourhood overflowing with yesteryear colonial appeal, is one major excuse for why you should come to Kochi.

There are several dozen more. But mainly it is the beautiful vibe of Kochi that will call out to you -- easy-going, breezy, tropical but oh-so enchanting.

A mosaic of cultures and like the spices that once drove its commerce, the city has umpteen flavours that hit you wherever you are.

Don't miss a peek at the Chinese fishing nets, a stroll through its humming markets, a shopping expedition, a seafood Kerala meal, a break at the Jewish Synagogue, a journey on its water metro and a boat ride through the nearby serene backwaters. All truly unforgettable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isderion/Wikimedia Commons