Kareena On Parenting: Be The Example

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dedication to fitness, incorporating yoga and exercise into her regular lifestyle.

At a recent event in Delhi, the ace star shared how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan incorporate fitness into their family routine, setting healthy examples for their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

She said the star couple not only enjoy watching movies or working together but also make sure to follow a fitness regimen together.

'I myself am quite a fitness freak because Saif and I kind of love to work out together. We love to do yoga together,' she said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The star added that, as a parent, they both want to set an example for their kids and ensure the kids are part of their workout routine.

'The idea is to do something, a health benefit that the boys get to see us do together. We kind of have this where, even if we're going to the gym, they kind of tag along with us.

"It's also time spent through that and, in a way, it's kind of telling them... because I feel, with children, you have to show them with actions more than words.

'When they see us kind of trotting off to the gym and they enjoy that a lot as well. So we kind of incorporate it.'