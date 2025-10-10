HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Kareena On Parenting: Be The Example

Kareena On Parenting: Be The Example

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Seema Pant, Savera R Someshwar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 12:22 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dedication to fitness, incorporating yoga and exercise into her regular lifestyle.

At a recent event in Delhi, the ace star shared how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan incorporate fitness into their family routine, setting healthy examples for their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

She said the star couple not only enjoy watching movies or working together but also make sure to follow a fitness regimen together.

'I myself am quite a fitness freak because Saif and I kind of love to work out together. We love to do yoga together,' she said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The star added that, as a parent, they both want to set an example for their kids and ensure the kids are part of their workout routine.

'The idea is to do something, a health benefit that the boys get to see us do together. We kind of have this where, even if we're going to the gym, they kind of tag along with us.

"It's also time spent through that and, in a way, it's kind of telling them... because I feel, with children, you have to show them with actions more than words.

'When they see us kind of trotting off to the gym and they enjoy that a lot as well. So we kind of incorporate it.'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Seema Pant, Savera R Someshwar
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How to GET FIT with your family
How to GET FIT with your family
How Do You Parent A Mini Adult?
How Do You Parent A Mini Adult?
Ditch Sugary Cereals. Let Kids Try This
Ditch Sugary Cereals. Let Kids Try This
Is Your Child A Digital Addict?
Is Your Child A Digital Addict?
Kareena Just Gave Leopard Print A Desi Twist!
Kareena Just Gave Leopard Print A Desi Twist!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

webstory image 3

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

VIDEOS

Trump Claims He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War2:22

Trump Claims He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War

Epic Welcome! Rajnath receives stunning smoke ceremony in Australia9:21

Epic Welcome! Rajnath receives stunning smoke ceremony in...

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer speaks in Hindi0:41

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO