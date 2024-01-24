Lying on your CV is a serious matter and can have significant consequences if discovered, warns rediffGURU Kanchan Rai.

Have you ever faked your CV to land a job interview?

Is it okay to tweak certain facts about your life and career in order to present yourself as a prospective candidate for a dream role in a leading organisation?

What happens when the employer finds out the truth? Will you be fired from the job?

What are the possible consequences of providing false information to your employer?

According to rediffGURU Rajesh Nair, CEO of TopGear Consultants, an executive search and recruitment company, tweaking your CV to match the desired job description is a smart move. However, he insists that you must only state the facts.

A false CV could lead to termination for faking information, says rediffGURU Ashwini Dasgupta, a personality development coach and a neuro-linguistic programming trainer.

It's better to admit the error before it becomes a bigger issue, advises rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, founder of Let Us Talk Foundation, who has 10 years of experience in therapy, nurturing soft skills and leadership coaching.

Dear Ashwini, I faked my CV and cracked an interview with a leading IT company. But since I have joined, I am not getting any projects.

What do you suggest I do?

Should I quit my job? Or talk to the manager?

How to continue in my career? Pls help.

Ashwini Dasgupta: Dear Sir/ Madam, I would not recommend that you to fake any CV/ resume. It's always good to mention what is authentic.

Secondly, please note nowadays almost every company goes through the process of background check verification for all the applicants they are hiring. Hence, one needs to be very careful what information you are giving the organisation.

Adverse impacts could include termination for faking information. Hence, going forward, from refrain such acts.

On the first point about not getting the projects, I would suggest that you please speak to your manager, understand what the situation is and come to a probable conclusion or an understanding.

Quitting is not the solution always. The same situation may arise elsewhere as well.

Next, understand how the market is doing at the moment in your industry before making any decision. In the meantime, as you are on bench/no projects, consider this as a time for you to upgrade your skills so that it will help you to stand out.

After weighing the pros and cons post the discussion with your manager, this should probably lead to a direction if you need to look for the job.

For now, keep the job search/industry information handy for reference.

I will be keen to know about your discussion with the manager. Hope this helps.

Anonymous: I lied on my CV. Basically, I added details of projects that were managed by my team to get an overseas role in a new company.

Recently, one of my colleagues jokingly mentioned that he would make an anonymous call to HR and reveal the details.

I am a bit scared. What should I do? I don't want to lose the job.

Kanchan Rai: Dear Anonymous, lying on your CV is a serious matter and can have significant consequences if discovered.

It's important to address the situation with integrity and take appropriate actions to rectify the situation.

Acknowledge that you made a mistake by providing inaccurate information on your CV. It's better to admit the error before it becomes a bigger issue.

Update your CV with accurate details, removing any false information.

Be honest about the projects you were involved in and your specific role within those projects.

If the opportunity arises, consider apologising to your colleague for your actions. Explain that you recognise the mistake and have taken steps to correct it.

If possible, address the issue with your supervisor or HR proactively. Explain that you recently became aware of an error on your CV and have taken corrective action. This demonstrates accountability.

Familiarise yourself with the company's policies about employee conduct, ethics and honesty.

Understand the potential consequences of providing false information.

Be prepared for potential consequences, such as a reprimand, warning or even termination, depending on the severity of the situation and the company's policies.

If confronted, be honest and take responsibility for your actions. Apologise to your employer, colleagues and anyone else affected. Work diligently to rebuild trust with your colleagues and superiors by consistently demonstrating honesty and integrity in your actions.

Remember that the best way to handle a situation like this is to address it honestly and proactively. It may be challenging but taking responsibility for your actions is a crucial step toward rebuilding trust and maintaining your professional reputation.

Is it okay to tweak your CV to get more interviews and callbacks?

Rajesh Nair: Hi. Yes, you can tweak your CV to match the job description as long as you are stating the facts.

In fact, it's a smart strategy to get more interview calls.

