University Of Nottingham Offers Rs 8 Lakh Scholarship

What is it about?

The South Asia Postgraduate Excellence Award 2025 is an initiative by the University of Nottingham which offers scholarships to international students who excel academically and demonstrate a strong passion for their chosen field.

The aim of this financial aid is to assist high-achieving international students from South Asia by covering a portion of their full-time master's tuition fees at the University of Nottingham.

Selected candidates will receive a contribution between £4,000-8,000 (approximately Rs 447,582-Rs 895,165) towards tuition fees.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the award, an applicant must:

Be domiciled in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan or Sri Lanka.





Be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes.





Hold an offer to start a full-time master's (including master of research) for the academic session 2025-26 in any subject area at the University of Nottingham UK.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is May 14.

