Mahindra Is Offering A Rs 6K Scholarship To These Students

November 13, 2025 12:24 IST

Students aged seven to 21 years, enrolled in school, college or vocational courses and whose parents are tractor mechanics are eligible for this scholarship.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

The Mahindra Big Boss Nayi Pehchan Scholarship 2025-26 is dedicated to empowering the children of freelance tractor mechanics by offering them financial support for their ongoing education.

Each scholar will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 6,000 to ease their financial burden.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Applicants must be the children of freelance tractor mechanics only.
  • Students aged seven to 21 years, enrolled in school, college or vocational courses, are eligible.
  • Students across India are eligible to apply.
  • A minimum of 50 per cent marks (or equivalent) in their previous class/semester is required.
  • Reservation available for SC/ST/OBC students.
  • Children of employees of Buddy4Study and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are not eligible.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 15.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

