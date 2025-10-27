rediffGURU Dr Nagaraj JSK guides aspirants on how to pick the right course and college for their career.

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK is an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

He has over 30 years of experience in counselling students towards making the right career choices, particularly in the field of pharmacy.

Anonymous: Is BAMS a good career option?

Can we earn a good salary through BAMS in Kerala?

That's a good option. Doctors rarely discuss their package details.

Once they complete their programmes, they often don't consider joining corporate hospitals; instead, they tend to develop their own clinics or join the government sector.

I believe you are the first person to ask me about the package details for doctors.

Some doctors charge as little as Rs 10 for consultations, so it really is more of a service than just a job.

There is definitely a lot of potential in this field in Kerala compared to other states.

Students who don't get the opportunity to do MBBS can consider Indian medicine programmes such as BAMS (bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery), BSMS (bachelor of Siddha medicine and surgery), BHMS (bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery), BUMS (bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery) and BNYS (bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences)

If you are knowledgeable in this subject, you could even start manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines.

Focus on your passion rather than just the package.

Anonymous: Hello sir. I have scored 383 in NEET 2025 with a rank of around 244k (in SC category).

Is there any chance of getting a government BVSc (bachelor of veterinary science) seat anywhere?

Which states might I have a chance to get a BVSc seat through the Veterinary Council of India?

Based on your score of 383 marks and an approximate rank of 2.44 lakh in NEET 2025, your marks and rank are significantly below the expected cut-off for government BVSc seats available through the VCI's 15 per cent all India quota.

As a result, it is unlikely that you will secure a government BVSc (veterinary) seat through the Veterinary Council of India all India quota.

Additionally, since you did not mention your domicile, it is difficult to provide information about the possibilities for state quota admissions.

If you could share your domicile details, I would be happy to provide you with more information.

Patil: I have completed both D Pharmacy in 2021and B Pharmacy in 2024.

I joined the BPharmacy course (direct secondary) in December 2021 and graduated in August 2024.

I completed my hospital training from October 2021 to December 2021 but I have not taken the license yet. I want to take the license for both the diploma and the degree. What is the process? How can I apply?

I would like to share information regarding the licensing process; however, you need to fulfil the requirements according to PCI (Pharmacy Council of India) norms first.

Are you familiar with the PCI norms? Before I provide the details, I need to know more about the candidate inquiring about the registration process.

There have been numerous fraudulent activities occurring in our field which is why I am asking for complete details. I hope you understand.

According to the information provided, you joined the DPharm programme in 2019 and completed the course in August 2021. You then underwent hospital training in December 2021.

Subsequently, you enrolled in the BPharm programme in December 2021 and completed it in August 2024.

However, there is a discrepancy: You have completed the BPharm in two years and eight months, whereas the programme duration should be three years.

Even if we consider your admission in August 2021 and your completion in August 2024, this still amounts to three academic years. In this case, you would not have completed the hospital training.

If you have indeed completed it, there appears to be an issue.

Attending classes as per university norms and completing hospital training as per PCI requirements are both mandatory and both activities require physical attendance; online alternatives are not permitted.

Furthermore, it is crucial to note that without completing the hospital training, you will not receive your diploma certificate. The certificate is awarded only after the completion of this training.

While you may not perceive this as a mistake now, when pursuing government job opportunities or positions abroad, your credentials will be verified. If any suspicion arises, the authorities may send your documents to your university or college for confirmation.

I am unsure what actions you have taken regarding this matter; it is best to consult your institute. At least you completed the hospital training.

According to PCI norms, to be eligible for the diploma certificate, a candidate must clear Part-I (diploma I year), Part-II (diploma II year) and Part-III (successful completion of hospital training).

For your reference, I have extracted the relevant rules from the PCI guidelines, ER-1991, Chapter IV, Point 23, page number 26. (Chapter IV - Point 23, certificate of diploma in pharmacy: A certificate of diploma in pharmacy shall be granted by the examining authority to a successful candidate on producing a certificate of having passed the diploma in pharmacy Part I and Part II and satisfactory completion of practical training for diploma in Pharmacy (Part-III).

The registration process is simple. Visit the Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council website, go to the new registration link, select a college from Maharashtra State, fill in the required details and complete the process by paying the registration fee.

