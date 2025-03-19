How To Apply For A Rs 20 Lakh Study Abroad Scholarship

The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education 2024-25 aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

What is the SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education?

The State Bank of India Foundation’s Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education 2024-25, one of India's largest scholarship programmes, is an initiative by the SBI Foundation under its education vertical, Integrated Learning Mission.

This programme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

This scholarship is open to SC/ST students pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university/college outside India.

Selected students can receive a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakhs or 50 percent of their course-related expenses (whichever is less) for a year to support their educational endeavours.

Who can apply

Applicants must be Indian nationals.

They must belong to the scheduled caste or scheduled tribe categories.

They must be pursuing a master’s degree or above course (any year) at a premier university/college outside India.

Students must have secured 75 per cent marks or above in their previous academic year.

Students with a gross annual family income of up to Rs 6 lakhs are eligible to apply.

Note

Premier universities/colleges outside of India will include those listed at the top in reputed world rankings such as the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Preference will be given to students with a family income of upto Rs 3 lakhs per annum.

Hundred per cent of the slots for overseas education will be reserved for SC/ST scholars.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online on the official website HERE (external link).

Important date

The last date to apply for this scholarship is March 31.

