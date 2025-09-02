HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » ITR Deadline Qs? Ask Rediff Tax Gurus

ITR Deadline Qs? Ask Rediff Tax Gurus

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 02, 2025 12:29 IST

x

Have income tax-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS Mihir Tanna, Vipul Bhavsar, T S Khurana, Vivek Lala, Anil Rego.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

It's that time of the year again when income tax returns have to be filed and we rush around to find a helping hand.

This year's deadline has been extended till September 15 from the usual deadline of July 31.

Are these some of the questions that are worrying you?

Old versus new tax regime -- which is better for me?

Which ITR form should I use to file my tax returns?

How can I claim all possible deductions to reduce my tax outgo?

Should I take professional help to file my tax returns or can I do it myself?

Whatever your queries related to filing your income tax return or any other income tax-related issues, our expert panel can help.

Our rediffGURUS will answer all your tax-related questions.

Mihir Tanna Mihir Ashok Tanna works with a well-known chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai. He has more than 15 years of experience in direct taxation.
Ask Mihir your questions HERE.

 

 

 

Vipul Bhavsar Vipul Bhavsar is a CA from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has more than 16 years of experience in taxation and financial reporting.
Ask Vipul your questions HERE.

 

 

 

T S KhuranaA certified management accountant since 1993, T S Khurana, an expert in income tax and GST is a fellow member of The ICAI.
Ask T S Khurana your question HERE

 

 

 

Vivek Lala Vivek Lala has been working as a tax planner since 2018.
Ask Vivek your question HERE.

 

 

 

Anil Rego Anil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.
Ask Anil your question HERE.

 
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

A To Z of Filing Your Income Tax Return
A To Z of Filing Your Income Tax Return
ITR Filing: Your Essential Document Checklist
ITR Filing: Your Essential Document Checklist
ITR E-Filing, Choosing Right Tax Regime
ITR E-Filing, Choosing Right Tax Regime
Tax Filing: Mistakes To Avoid
Tax Filing: Mistakes To Avoid
HELP! Multiple Form 16s And Filing ITR
HELP! Multiple Form 16s And Filing ITR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Things You May Not Know About Arundhati Roy

webstory image 2

The Magic Of Shailendra's Songs

webstory image 3

18 Ways To Finding The Real Arunachal

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja1:02

Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram1:16

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram

Nushrratt Bharuccha offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain2:48

Nushrratt Bharuccha offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV