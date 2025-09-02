ITR Deadline Qs? Ask Rediff Tax Gurus

Have income tax-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS Mihir Tanna, Vipul Bhavsar, T S Khurana, Vivek Lala, Anil Rego.

It's that time of the year again when income tax returns have to be filed and we rush around to find a helping hand.

This year's deadline has been extended till September 15 from the usual deadline of July 31.

Are these some of the questions that are worrying you?

Old versus new tax regime -- which is better for me?

Which ITR form should I use to file my tax returns?

How can I claim all possible deductions to reduce my tax outgo?

Should I take professional help to file my tax returns or can I do it myself?

Whatever your queries related to filing your income tax return or any other income tax-related issues, our expert panel can help.

Our rediffGURUS will answer all your tax-related questions.

Mihir Ashok Tanna works with a well-known chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai. He has more than 15 years of experience in direct taxation.

Ask Mihir your questions HERE.

Vipul Bhavsar is a CA from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has more than 16 years of experience in taxation and financial reporting.

Ask Vipul your questions HERE.

A certified management accountant since 1993, T S Khurana, an expert in income tax and GST is a fellow member of The ICAI.

Ask T S Khurana your question HERE

Vivek Lala has been working as a tax planner since 2018.

Ask Vivek your question HERE.

Anil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.

Ask Anil your question HERE.