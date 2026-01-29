Why Flexicaps Make Sense Now

Flexicap fund performance depends heavily on the fund manager's decisions.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Flexicap funds saw the sharpest rise in assets under management (AUM) among equity-oriented schemes in 2025.

Their AUM rose 26 per cent from Rs 4.38 trillion as of December 31, 2024, to Rs 5.52 trillion as of December 31, 2025, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data.

Flexicap Fund Growth

Professional management sought

2025 saw significant market volatility.

While largecap funds gained and midcaps were stable, smallcap as well as sectoral and thematic funds saw sharp drawdowns.

"Investors were drawn to flexicaps' adaptability in a volatile, range-bound market," says Jiral Mehta, senior manager - research, FundsIndia.

AUM Surge

Nitin Agrawal, CEO, mutual funds, InCred Money, echoes this view.

"Flexicap funds became attractive as investors sought professional managers who could navigate changing market conditions effectively," he says.

Market Volatility

In 2025, largecap valuations were more attractive than those of mid and smallcap stocks.

"Flexicap funds attracted strong inflows as they remained largely largecap oriented at a time when largecap valuations were reasonable versus long-term averages," says Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer - equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Adaptability is their forte

The category's main strength is flexibility.

"Flexicaps grant fund managers the freedom to dynamically allocate across market caps, capturing opportunities while spreading risk," says Mehta.

Largecap Valuations

Different market-cap segments perform differently across cycles.

"Flexicap funds can navigate these cycles more effectively by adjusting allocations -- something static allocation funds cannot do," says Agrawal.

Bhattacharya adds that this adaptability generally places flexicap funds lower on the risk spectrum than pure mid or smallcap funds.

Flexicap funds also simplify portfolio management.

"A well-managed flexicap fund can serve as a comprehensive equity solution, reducing the need for constant rebalancing between different market-cap categories," says Agrawal.

Risk Management

Some flexicap funds' mandate allows overseas investments.

"Geographic diversification can shore up performance in years when Indian equities struggle," says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

They also offer tax efficiency.

"Whenever money moves within the portfolio from one sub-asset class to another, there is no tax incidence for the investor," says Dhawan.

Long-Term Horizon

Active management risk

Flexicap fund performance depends heavily on the fund manager's decisions. Poor allocation calls can hurt returns.

If one segment rallies sharply and the fund lacks exposure to it, underperformance follows.

Many flexicap funds remain largecap oriented.

During strong risk-on phases, they may underperform mid- and smallcap funds, which tend to benefit more from aggressive market rallies.

At the other extreme, aggressive allocation enhances risk.

"Heavy mid- or smallcap tilt heightens volatility and drawdown risks versus pure largecaps during corrections," says Mehta.

These funds may also lag due to stock-selection errors or inappropriate weightings of stocks within the portfolio.

Core Portfolio Strategy

Who should invest, who should avoid

Flexicap funds suit first-time equity investors seeking broad market exposure through a single fund.

They also work for investors with limited time or expertise to manage and rebalance multiple schemes.

"Flexicap funds best fit investors with moderate to high risk appetite and a five-plus-year horizon seeking adaptive diversification," says Mehta.

More experienced investors may prefer separate allocations.

"Sophisticated investors with a clear view on asset allocation and risk appetite may prefer separate allocations to large-, mid, and smallcap funds," says Bhattacharya.

Such investors often want control over market-cap weights.

"There could be times when they want 50-70 per cent mid and smallcap exposure.

"That flexibility would not be available in flexicap funds," says Dhawan.

Life stage also matters.

First-Time Investors

"Conservative investors approaching retirement might prefer largecap stability, while young professionals might want to allocate more to mid and smallcaps for growth," says Agrawal.

These funds often serve as the core of an equity portfolio. Depending on risk appetite, investors may allocate 30 to 40 per cent of their equity portfolio to them.

Key Points

Fastest AUM growth : Flexicap funds led equity schemes in AUM rise in 2025.

: Flexicap funds led equity schemes in AUM rise in 2025. Volatility buffer : Dynamic allocation helped navigate choppy markets.

: Dynamic allocation helped navigate choppy markets. Largecap tilt : Reasonable largecap valuations attracted inflows.

: Reasonable largecap valuations attracted inflows. Manager-led outcomes : Returns depend heavily on allocation decisions.

: Returns depend heavily on allocation decisions. Investor fit matters: Best for long-term investors with moderate risk appetite.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff