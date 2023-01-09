News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Speak up against unsafe sex'

'Speak up against unsafe sex'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 09, 2023 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rakul Singh feels Chhatriwali deserves special attention, as it caters to India's youth and hopes to educate them about safe sex.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the slice-of-life drama is set in Haryana and features the actor as Sanya, a quality control head in a condom factory.

For Rakul, who featured in De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson and Doctor G, the movie has turned out to be her dream project.

 

'Chhatriwali was that dream project where it checked all the boxes. Now with the trailer out, I hope our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit.

'In today's patriarchal society, every household needs a Sanya, who has the courage to single-handedly fight against all odds, traditions, social norms and barriers, Rakul said.

Chhatriwali brings out the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex, she added.

'I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection.

'India's youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner, Rakul said.

Sumeet Vyas stars opposite Rakul, and feels the film shatters the awkward silence around sex in Indian society.

'Today's generation is curious about the words 'sex' and 'intimacy' because there is always a sense of hush-hush around such topics. Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and delivered it with great sensitivity,' Sumeet said.

Chhatriwali begins streaming on ZEE5 on January 20.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The MEN in Rakul Singh's Career
The MEN in Rakul Singh's Career
Who Is Rakul Giving Her Heart To?
Who Is Rakul Giving Her Heart To?
'There is a lot of time for my marriage'
'There is a lot of time for my marriage'
Markets rally after 3 days; Sensex zoomed 847 points
Markets rally after 3 days; Sensex zoomed 847 points
BCCI bosses deliberate as Star India asks for discount
BCCI bosses deliberate as Star India asks for discount
Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs
Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs
Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC
Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC

More like this

Revealed! Why youngsters indulge in unsafe sex

Revealed! Why youngsters indulge in unsafe sex

Does Young India believe in safe sex?

Does Young India believe in safe sex?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances