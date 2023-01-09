Rakul Singh feels Chhatriwali deserves special attention, as it caters to India's youth and hopes to educate them about safe sex.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the slice-of-life drama is set in Haryana and features the actor as Sanya, a quality control head in a condom factory.

For Rakul, who featured in De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson and Doctor G, the movie has turned out to be her dream project.

'Chhatriwali was that dream project where it checked all the boxes. Now with the trailer out, I hope our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit.

'In today's patriarchal society, every household needs a Sanya, who has the courage to single-handedly fight against all odds, traditions, social norms and barriers, Rakul said.

Chhatriwali brings out the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex, she added.

'I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection.

'India's youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner, Rakul said.

Sumeet Vyas stars opposite Rakul, and feels the film shatters the awkward silence around sex in Indian society.

'Today's generation is curious about the words 'sex' and 'intimacy' because there is always a sense of hush-hush around such topics. Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and delivered it with great sensitivity,' Sumeet said.

Chhatriwali begins streaming on ZEE5 on January 20.