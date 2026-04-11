Instagram Tightens Teen Content Controls in India

The updated content settings will mean that teenagers in India will be able to view only content similar to what they would likely see in an age-appropriate movie.

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Meta-owned image and video-sharing platform Instagram has announced that its updated age-appropriate content ratings and limited content settings will now be available in India for children aged 13 and above.

The feature was initially rolled out in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Key Points Instagram has introduced updated age-appropriate content settings for users aged 13 and above in India.

All users under 18 will be automatically placed under restricted settings requiring parental permission for changes.

Teen users will be prevented from accessing, following, or interacting with accounts sharing inappropriate content.

Meta said the system aims to limit exposure to suggestive content while acknowledging occasional lapses.

The move comes amid growing global and Indian regulatory efforts to control minors’ access to social media.

Teen Content Filters India

The updated content settings will mean that teenagers in India will be able to view only content similar to what they would likely see in an age-appropriate movie.

All users under 18 will be placed in this category going forward, and will not be able to change the settings without parental permission, Meta said in a blog post.

Instagram Age-Appropriate Ratings

'Just like you might see some suggestive content or hear some strong language in a movie rated for ages 13+, teens may occasionally see something like that on Instagram, but we're going to keep doing all we can to keep those instances as rare as possible.

'We recognise no system is perfect, and we're committed to improving over time,' Meta said.

Meta Teen Safety Features

Additionally, teenagers will not be able to follow accounts that regularly share content deemed inappropriate for users under 18.

Accounts indicating such content through their name or bio will also be restricted.

Restricted Accounts Teen Access

Teenage users who already follow such accounts will no longer be able to see the content shared by such inappropriate accounts, send their direct messages or see the comments made by such accounts on anyone's posts.

'We won't recommend these accounts to teens, and we'll make it harder for teens to find these accounts in Search,' Meta said.

'These protections work both ways: these accounts won't be able to follow teens, send them DMs, or comment on their posts, Meta added.

India Social Media Regulations

These changes come even as governments across the world are debating tightening teenagers' access to social media intermediaries.

In India, while the central government is talking to stakeholders to figure out ways to restrict or regulate the access of social media to kids below the age of 16, some states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have taken a few concrete steps by proposing laws to regulate social media access.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff