Inside GSB Cuisine Queen Komal Prabhu's Kitchen

Discover the inspiring journey of Komal Prabhu, called the Queen of GSB Cuisine, that saw her switch professions -- a Bharata Natyam dancer became a celebrated chef devoted to preserving traditional Gaud Saraswat Brahmin food traditions.

IMAGE: Chef Komal Prabhu is an authority on the unique Gaud Saraswat Brahmin cooking found along the western coast of India.

From a little girl who expressed herself through Bharata Natyam to the Queen of GSB cuisine, Komal Prabhu's journey is one of self-made success.

Born Vidya before marriage, she was once a young girl full of dreams. She loved draping herself in her mother's saris and admiring the results in the mirror, already showing a confidence beyond her years.

Right from birth she gravitated towards dance. Along with her siblings, she studied at the Chinmaya Residential School in Ranikhet. But life took a drastic turn after the sudden loss of her father Sadashiv Shenoy.

From when she was a child, she showed a quiet sense of promise. Her father once told her mother, 'Some day this girl will rise and become someone great and make me proud.'

Those words stayed with her and became a guiding force in her life because he could always foresee her potential. While her father had once dreamed of a future for her as an army officer, he knew she was destined for greatness in her own unique way.

But the family faced hardship after his death. Vidya began giving tuitions to help her mother, who took up babysitting. Dreams of joining the army faded as survival became the priority. At one point, she even helped sell milk to support the family.

Dance remained her refuge. A trained Bharata Natyam dancer, she describes her learning years as a gurukul -- a place that shaped not just her art but her understanding of womanhood. She often won first or second prizes in competitions and her eyes still light up when she recalls those moments.

It was at a Dusshera performance that her future husband first saw her. Mesmerised by her grace, he soon sent a proposal to her family.

Married young and renamed Komal, in keeping with GSB tradition, she spent her early years quietly in the background, dedicating herself wholly to her family. Her days were filled with the many rituals of the GSB community, from monsoon observances to Ugadi celebrations.

After marriage, she moved to Bantwal, Karnataka, into a conservative household. Though the immediate family was small, the house was always bustling, with over 50 people coming in daily for meals. Most of her time was spent in the kitchen, managing the endless flow of cooking and hospitality.

Yet, even in that confined world, there was encouragement. Her husband supported her deeply. She remembers, 'My husband would say that he married me because of who I was. He found me confident and wanted that confidence to be passed on to our children.'

He brought her books -- novels, science, anything he could find and she devoured them. Reading became her window to the outside world. It was a kind of informal education and a way to stay intellectually alive.

She often says, "If you truly aspire for something, the universe conspires to make it happen."

Her husband, a cashew kernel manufacturer with entrepreneurial spirit, constantly explored new ventures. Ten years into her marriage, when her two sons were five and two, she finally stepped beyond the home when her husband's family opened Srinivas Residency on BC road, Bantwal, Karnataka.

Despite having no formal training, and coming from a family where women had little say in decision-making, she took charge. Komal embraced the new role -- managing the kitchen and food operations. What began as responsibility soon revealed itself as her calling.

Her days began at 4 am. She handled everything herself -- cooking breakfast for guests, managing the kitchen, and overseeing hotel operations. It was relentless, but the grind did not deter her. "We didn't have formal education in hospitality, but we learned on the job. I would go to the guests personally, understand their tastes, and then relay it back to the kitchen."

She credits her GSB upbringing for her discipline and practical understanding. It gave her a sense of structure, especially in managing finances and running operations efficiently.

Maharaja restaurant came next, in February 2002, in the heart of Mangaluru and with it began a new chapter. Komal was the driving force behind this eatery. She took on multiple roles with ease -- hostess, creator of signature masalas, public relations manager and financial planner. Her ability to connect with people and adapt to change became her greatest strengths.

It's been 24 years at the helm of Maharaja restaurant, "Sometimes I wonder where my childhood and youth went -- I never really experienced either. But then I see Chef Komal. That is the brand I have built. I have carved my own niche, " she says looking back with a mix of nostalgia and pride..

The Queen of GSB cuisine, as she is known, describes herself as a fortress for her family. Her husband remained her strongest pillar of support until his passing three years ago. "I am who I am because he pushed me to bring out my best."

Her restaurant is especially known for its signature Chicken Ghee Roast -- a dish perfected through sheer persistence. For six months, she experimented tirelessly in her kitchen.

"Day in and day out, I cooked ghee roast. My husband was always there, tasting, encouraging. He believed that only a woman who has spent her life in the kitchen can create the perfect recipe."

Her success in the kitchen, she emphasises is about instinct and experience. "I love playing with spices. Knowing what to add, and when -- that is the key. There are no shortcuts to success."

At the heart of Komal's cooking is her Gaud Saraswat Brahmin heritage, that she is mighty proud of. The GSB community traces its roots to the banks of the now-vanished Saraswati river in northern India. Over time, families moved down to the Konkan coast and even towards West Bengal, adapting to new lands, new climates and new ingredients. That journey of migration and survival quietly lives on in their food.

For Komal, GSB cuisine is not just about recipes -- it's about memories -- how her mother cooked the food, and how, as a small girl, she absorbed all of it into her own cooking.

The food is simple, seasonal, and deeply thoughtful. With just a few ingredients, it creates flavours that are soothing. Also what makes GSB cuisine special is how closely it's tied to nature.

Though many think of it as mostly vegetarian, the community has a strong love for seafood, especially fish.

For her, it isn't just about serving food -- it's about keeping a culture alive.

The hallmark of GSB cuisine she says is:

Seasonal eating.

Minimal spices so the flavours shine.

Ingredients, when respected, can transform a dish into something extraordinary

Examples as per Komal:

The bimbli -- a small, sour fruit related to starfruit -- can be used in rasams, curries and pickles.

Jackfruit in its many forms has multiple uses -- its ripe form in idlis, dosas and sweet dodas (carmelised milk jackfruit barfi), raw in curries and snacks, and even its leaves in Thambuli (buttermilk-based gravy).

Similarly the mango season brings the opportunity to make Mango Gojju, a coconut gravy to which mango pulp is added with mustard.

When the cashew crop comes along, between February and May, raw cashew-based dishes like curries are possible.

And before the monsoons, rare 'thunder mushrooms' make an appearance though at a high cost

Kokum is an important ingredient for sol curry or juice or even a simple saar or gravy.

Brahmi leaves can be added in chutneys.

Komal's cuisine is a celebration of versatility and sustainability too. She strongly advocates eating according to the seasons. At her restaurant, menus evolve as per time of the year. "These ingredients are not always profitable but we want our customers to experience them."

She acknowledges GSB mentors like Pradeep Pai, Sudhir Bhandarkar, and Balaji Bhat for guiding her along the way. Her belief is simple yet powerful: "It is not a man's world. Together, we make it our world."

After losing her husband, she withdrew into herself for nearly two-and-a-half years. Work became her only anchor. Slowly, she began reconnecting with people, rediscovering life beyond grief.

At 50, Komal exudes a quiet, effortless grace and a manner that draws people in.

Her story is not just about food or a business. It's about about memories. It's about toasting a culture. It is about finding one's identity and growing into one's own light.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Dinesh Valke from Thane, India/Wikimedia Commons

Traditional GSB Recipes from Chef Komal

Amla or Avla Thambuli

Servings: For 5-6 glasses chaas

Ingredients

2-3 amlas or avla or Indian goosebery, boiled

2 green chillies

2–3 pods garlic

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

Chilled chaas or buttermilk, as required

Water, chilled

Method

Boil the amlas, let them cool, and store in the fridge until ready to use.

In a mixer grinder, add the boiled amlas, green chillies, garlic, black pepper, cumin seeds.

Grind into a smooth paste.

Grind into a smooth paste. Add a generous tbsp of the paste to a glass of chaas and mix thoroughly.

Adjust the consistency as desired by adding a little water.

Prawns Hinga Udha

This is a simple, traditional dish passed down through generations. It is a recipe Chef Komal's mother made for her, which she later cooked for her sons Sudindra and Lakshmidas and now for her grandchildren -- a true family favourite.

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

½ kg prawns

10 gm piece hing or asafoetida

½ of a coconut, freshly grated

8 gundu or round red chillies

1 long red chilly

Marble-sized ball imli or tamarind

Dash coconut oil

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

Lightly roast the chillies on a tawa or a griddle over low heat.

Grind the chillies with the grated coconut, tamarind into a fine paste.

Keep aside.

Grind the chillies with the grated coconut, tamarind into a fine paste. Keep aside. Soak the hing in a little water.

Boil the prawns until just cooked.

Add the ground masala and the soaked hing to the prawns and let it simmer gently.

Finish with just a drop of coconut oil.

Quick, Easy Dry Prawn Chutney

Please click on the link below to access the recipe:

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