How to Apply For Global Scholarship Program AIS 2023

AIS Technolabs Pvt Limited, an IT consulting company, is inviting applications from students for its Global Scholarship Program AIS 2023.

The scholarship aims to support high performing, talented, students in all subjects.

Selected candidates will receive an annual scholarship for up to two years for any subject and at any college or university across the world.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

be a citizen of India or any country/region

have completed secondary school/ igh school education

have applied for an undergraduate/postgraduate course in any subject from an accredited college/institution/university in the world

have completed at least one term in the respective course

not be a college dropout

Important dates

The last date to send in your applications is May 15, 2023.

For additional details on the scholarship, interested students may log onto https://www.aistechnolabs.com or write to biz@aistechnolabs.com.

