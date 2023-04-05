News
INFORMATION YOU CAN USE: Want To Become A Commercial Pilot?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
April 05, 2023 12:24 IST
Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi

The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi at Fursatganj Airfield in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, is inviting applications from Class 12 students interested in earning their commercial pilot licence.

The course is scheduled to begin on August 17; there will be four batches.

Interested candidates can also opt for a BSc (aviation) degree, a simultaneously conducted course for which there are 40 seats are available on merit basis. The duration of the BSc course will be three years.

Before applying for the CPL course, candidates must successfully clear IGRUA's online entrance examination which will be held on May 14.

Who can apply?

Applicants need to fulfil the following criteria:

  • They must have passed English, maths and physics at the 10+2 level or its equivalent and scored a minimum of 50 per cent in each of these subjects.
    The minimum cut-off for students belonging to the SC, ST, EWS and OBC categories is 45 per cent.
  • Applicants must be unmarried.
  • The minimum and maximum height requirements are 158 cm and 185 cm respectively.

The CPL course costs Rs 45 lakh; this does not include boarding, lodging and other expenses.

Important dates

The last date to fill the online application is April 23 (fees can only be paid online).

The date of online examination is May 14.

The course begins on August 17.

For more details about eligibility, number of seats and the application process, kindly visit the 'entrance' section at https://igrua.gov.in/

You may also contact the course co-ordinator on (011) 24615370/24655796/8840537568 or write to helpdesk-exam@igrua.gov.in.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
