The Last Date To Apply For PM Internship Scheme Is...

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy pminternship.mca.gov.in

What is it about?

​The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 is a government initiative launched by the ministry of corporate affairs to provide young Indians with one crore internship opportunities in the next five years.

Selected applicants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,500 from the government and an additional Rs 500 from participating companies as part of their CSR initiatives.

Upon enrolment, a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 will be provided, along with insurance coverage under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Maruti Suzuki, L&T, HDFC Bank and the Mahindra Group are some of the major companies that will provide internships.

Who can apply

To apply for the internship, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:

They should be between 21 to 24 years old.





They must have completed class 10 at least.





They should not be engaged in any full-time employment.





Their family income should be below Rs 8 lakh per annum.





No immediate family member should be a permanent government employee.





Candidates with qualifications like CA, CMA, CS, MBBS, BDS, MBA, PhD or with degrees from premier institutions like the IITs, IIMs, national law universities, IISERs and NIDs are not eligible for the scheme.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply or click HERE.

Important date

April 22 is the last date to register for phase 2 of the PM internship scheme.

