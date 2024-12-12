India's Dating Trends For 2025

Busy daters will use AI tools to save time and avoid awkward conversations.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the reality show Temptation Island -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Cinema

Since the launch of dating apps in India, GenZ and millennials have tossed the old romance playbook, writing their own rules one date at a time.

With the changing priorities of these generations, the way they approach love and friendship has also changed.

2024 might have been a slow burner (simmer dating and stuck in the loop of 'Is this the right match?') but 2025 promises intense connections with a dash of whimsy.

We are expecting more matches in 2025.

There's also a strong indication of a rise in friendship-related connections and we have already started observing a surge in the number of cross-city matches among the 22+ age group.

Let's see what's in store for GenZers and millennials in 2025.

Flash connections

GenZ is moving on from mellow romances and overthinking every step.

Tired of the waiting game, the 18 to 25 age group is predicted to dive head-on with flash connections where, within an hour of connecting, daters start texting like past-life lovers.

Contrary to what it might sound like, these connections are not the emotional equivalent of a one-night stand.

The initial spark does not burn and die; rather, it burns and glows brighter with each passing day.

This approach is more about taking assertive steps instead of being ultra-calculative and slow. This is about GenZ is coming out of its stupor, prepared to grab love by the horns.

Cross-city connection

While young daters are exploring 'fast and fabulous' love, millennials will be busy broadening their horizons.

Dating apps come with a wide array of options for potential partners, not limited to a fixed radius, and millennials are finally starting to take advantage of it.

With a rise in the cross-city match rates, 2025 will see the C-Cube (Cross-City Connections) trend in a new and brighter light.

Friendzone

The days when being friendzoned was a tragedy are long gone.

GenZ daters above 20 are predicted to flip the script, using online dating platforms for more than romantic matches.

At least 28 per cent of active users in this age bracket are reportedly adding 'looking for friendship' in their bios, trying to find genuine companionship with no romantic inclinations.

The prediction comes from GenZ seeking to diversify their social circle and dating apps, with their unlimited scope of finding someone from miles away, serve as the perfect medium to form these low-pressure connections.

AI love

In 2025, GenZ is expected to bring AI into the dating game and millennials will slowly follow suit.

Calling it the AI wingman, daters are using AI to evaluate compatibility, analyse interests and craft the best-suited first message for their matches.

Busy daters will use AI tools to save time and avoid awkward conversations.

Two in 10 daters turn to AI for unbiased relationship advice.

While it might seem like the practice can take the romance out of dating, the app's survey breaks the myth.

In the past year, users have exhibited a more purposeful approach to dating, responsibly using this advancing technology to make intentional choices.

GenZ vs millennials

Dating in 2025 is predicted to be slightly more innovative.

The yearend trend shows GenZ looking at an experimental form of dating, garnering the title of a digital rule breaker.

They are all set to refurbish dating platforms into a friendship hub and will prioritise their own time and mental health over romance, bending their dating style to their needs instead of fitting into the already-existing pattern.

There's also scope of hyper-personalisation, with the 18 to 25 daters turning to a niche-specific approach to find the right match.

Millennials, on the other hand, will finally take the strategic path in the coming year owing to a significant number of daters in the age group shifting their interests from 'I am just casually exploring' to 'I want a serious relationship'.

From moving beyond city limits to slowly trusting new technology to help them find love, millennials will see more than just romantic growth next year.

Both generations value authenticity but the more mature daters pursue emotional depth while GenZ is noted for prioritising individuality and quirkiness, probably stemming from their differing goals -- the former seeking an exclusive and stable relationship and the latter still casually exploring the romantic world.