Independence Day Special: Anita's Patoli

When I was introduced to Patoli on Independence Day, the first thought that came to mind was what's the connection between the two.

Mom explained that the Feast of Assumption, Mother Mary's 'heavenly birthday', falls on August 15 too, and the dish was a Goan delicacy made to celebrate the occasion.

Patoli's outer covering is made of a thick (parboiled) rice paste, and it's stuffed with a generous filling of jaggery, shredded coconut and cardamom powder, then wrapped in a turmeric leaf and steamed to perfection.

This sweet pancake does remind me of the Ela Ada that Malayalees make from jaggery, rice flour and fresh grated coconut, but with banana leaves.

You can dig into a Patola for breakfast, post lunch or as a snack with tea and to, of course, bring in Independence Day in our wonderfully multicultural country.

Patoli

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1½ cup parboiled rice

3-4 tbsp rice powder, optional

1½ cup jaggery, crumbled (ideally use a mixture of palm and sugarcane jaggery)

1 fresh coconut

5 whole green elaichi or cardamom, crushed or powdered

8-10 haldi or turmeric leaves

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Water

Method