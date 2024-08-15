News
Independence Day Inspiration From Aahana, Rashmi...

Independence Day Inspiration From Aahana, Rashmi...

By REDIFF STYLE
August 15, 2024 10:13 IST
Like weddings and the festive season, Independence Day offers you the opportunity to create a memorable fashion moment with your sophisticated drape. 

An sari, like these celebs proves, is an elegant choice for this special day. 

IMAGE: Turn your I-Day celebration into a glamorous one with a butti-worked tissue sari like Aahana Kumra's.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna will give you a reason to return to your roots with her blue Coorgi-styled silk sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Give the nod to minimalism in a striped sari like Raashii Khanna's. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in a sheer floral sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Namrata Babu, you can pay tribute to India's rich textile heritage with a handwoven silk sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Babu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fans of light-weight saris can always opt for Niharika Konidela's tangerine silhouette. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You could also opt for a lovely turquoise drape like Twinkle Khanna's.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
