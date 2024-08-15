Independence Day Inspiration From Aahana, Rashmi...

Like weddings and the festive season, Independence Day offers you the opportunity to create a memorable fashion moment with your sophisticated drape.

An sari, like these celebs proves, is an elegant choice for this special day.

IMAGE: Turn your I-Day celebration into a glamorous one with a butti-worked tissue sari like Aahana Kumra's.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna will give you a reason to return to your roots with her blue Coorgi-styled silk sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Give the nod to minimalism in a striped sari like Raashii Khanna's.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in a sheer floral sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Namrata Babu, you can pay tribute to India's rich textile heritage with a handwoven silk sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Babu/Instagram

IMAGE: Fans of light-weight saris can always opt for Niharika Konidela's tangerine silhouette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela /Instagram