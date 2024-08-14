News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Harnaaz, Mrunal, Shreya's Independence Day Fashion

Harnaaz, Mrunal, Shreya's Independence Day Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: August 14, 2024 12:27 IST
Channel your inner diva.

Let your patriotic spirit fly high.

On India's 77th Independence Day, let these celebs inspire you to wear the colours of the National Flag. 

IMAGE: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's saffron dress encourages you to be bold and beautiful.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from Mrunal Thakur and pay an ode to India's artisans with a lovely saffron brocade kurta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Celebrate the narangi rang like the stunning Shreya Dhanwanthary.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What better way to salute the Indian in you than with a white anarkali?
Nandini Gupta teams it with a light, breezy floral dupatta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Go traditional in all-white separates like Jacqueline Fernandez and pair the outfit with a fresh face. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you don't want to opt for the vibrant hues of orange and green, turn to a subtle yet effortlessly chic blue and white like Esha Gupta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
 

IMAGE: Come I-Day and blue is cool! Shehnaaz Gill's baggy jumpsuit will bring a pop of joy to your flag-hoisting party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malvika Sharma has the perfect solution for those of you who want to go desi without wearing a sari -- a white pavada davani
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In the mood for an elegant green outfit on Independence Day? Let Naila Grrewal show you how to nail the look. She uses her nails to bring in the blue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Naila Grrewal/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor shows you how to throw in some oomph with a green lehenga.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

