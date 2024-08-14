Harnaaz, Mrunal, Shreya's Independence Day Fashion

Channel your inner diva.

Let your patriotic spirit fly high.

On India's 77th Independence Day, let these celebs inspire you to wear the colours of the National Flag.

IMAGE: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's saffron dress encourages you to be bold and beautiful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a cue from Mrunal Thakur and pay an ode to India's artisans with a lovely saffron brocade kurta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Celebrate the narangi rang like the stunning Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

IMAGE: What better way to salute the Indian in you than with a white anarkali?

Nandini Gupta teams it with a light, breezy floral dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Go traditional in all-white separates like Jacqueline Fernandez and pair the outfit with a fresh face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: If you don't want to opt for the vibrant hues of orange and green, turn to a subtle yet effortlessly chic blue and white like Esha Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Come I-Day and blue is cool! Shehnaaz Gill's baggy jumpsuit will bring a pop of joy to your flag-hoisting party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Malvika Sharma has the perfect solution for those of you who want to go desi without wearing a sari -- a white pavada davani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: In the mood for an elegant green outfit on Independence Day? Let Naila Grrewal show you how to nail the look. She uses her nails to bring in the blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naila Grrewal/Instagram