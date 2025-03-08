HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IISER Aptitude Test Applications To Open On March 10

IISER Aptitude Test Applications To Open On March 10

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Listen to Article
March 08, 2025

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Admission Test (IAT 2025) admission portal will open for registrations on March 10.

IISER Aptitude Test applications to begin on March 10

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Artem Podrez/Pexels.com

The IAT 2025 will be held on May 25 at various centres across the country.

Applications are invited for the following programmes:

  • 5 year BS-MS at all IISERs

  • 5 year BS-MS in computational and data sciences at IISER Kolkata

  • 4 year BS in economic sciences at IISER Bhopal

  • 4 year BS in economic and statistical sciences at IISER Tirupati

  • 4 year BTech (in chemical engineering, data science and engineering and electrical engineering and computer science) at IISER Bhopal

Important dates

  • Application portal opens: March 10

  • Application portal closes: April 15

  • Corrections in application forms: April 21 to 22

  • Release of hall tickets: May 15

  • IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025: May 25

  • Answer key display: May 25 (after the IAT 2025)

  • Last date of document(s) upload: June 16

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed the Class XII (or its equivalent) examination in 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in the science stream from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate. SC/ST/PwD candidates are required to score a minimum of 55 percent marks in aggregate.

Candidates must have taken at least three subjects from among biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics during their Class XII (or equivalent) examination. 

Candidates must have taken mathematics in Class XII (or its equivalent) for admission to the following programmes: 5 year BS-MS in computational and data sciences programme at IISER Kolkata, 4 year BTech programme at IISER Bhopal, 4 year BS in economic sciences programme at IISER Bhopal and 4 year BS in economic and statistical sciences programme at IISER Tirupati.

How to apply

To apply and for more details, visit the official website HERE

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
