'Help! Mother-in-Law Wants To Join Our Honeymoon'

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE.

An honeymoon or anniversary trip usually involves the husband and wife.

But what if your parents, in-laws, or relatives decide to tag along?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist based out of Amritsar, explains how to deal with the dilemma and how couples can set healthy boundaries while being respectful.

Anonymous: My mom-in-law wants to join us on our honeymoon to Andaman.

Actually it's our second wedding anniversary and I don't understand why she insists on travelling with us.

She is more excited and has already started shopping.

My husband thinks it's okay but we will also be sharing a room together because he doesn't want her to stay alone.

Since he is the only son, his mom is his world for him.

I think it is super weird to join a couple and stay in the same room.

I want to opt out. What do you think I should I do?

I understand that it feels weird that your mom-in-law wants to company you on the trip.

A mother's love is precious but spending quality time with one's wife is also very important. It has its own value.

You can talk to your husband regarding this. He should reconsider the idea of taking his mom on a honeymoon trip.

Don't say anything wrong or negative about your mom-in-law as it will increase your problems.

I hope your problem will be solved. Take care.

