How To Protect Yourself From Dust And Smoke This Diwali

Wear masks to protect your lungs, sunglasses to shield your eyes and long-sleeved clothing to minimise and avoid skin irritation, says Dr Anjali Khalane.

Think Diwali and one of the images that immediately comes is the sound and sparkle of firecrackers.

The colourful sparklers, flower pot fountains and ground spinners will take you back to your childhood.

If you are living in the city, chances are you will be celebrating the festival with your loved ones in a residential complex.

Regardless of the precautions you take, firecrackers will create a lot of smoke and dust that you simply cannot ignore.

It is essential to ensure that you celebrate safely, especially when stepping out amidst the dazzling fireworks and joyous celebrations.

The combination of dust and smoke in the air can pose many health risks.

However, if you follow these simple tips, you can protect yourself and your loved ones and enjoy a healthy Diwali.

1. Wear a mask

A good-quality mask, like an N95, can help filter out fine particles and protect your respiratory system from harmful pollutants.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and keeps your respiratory system healthy.

3. Wear glasses

Dust and smoke can irritate your eyes, so wear protective glasses or sunglasses to shield your eyes.

It will not only make you look glamorous, but it's also a smart and healthy choice.

4. Opt for long-sleeved clothing

Wear long-sleeved clothing to minimise direct contact with pollutants and avoid skin irritation.

You may also wear a jacket or a layered outfit to protect your skin while stepping out.

5. Choose outdoor timings wisely

Pollution and smoke levels are higher during the day and continue till dinner time.

Try and plan your day so that you venture out when the smoke levels are lower -- typically early morning or late evening.

6. Stay indoors

This might sound like a no brainer but the best way to protect yourself is to celebrate Diwali indoors.

After all, Diwali is about spending time with your family. And the easiest way to keep everyone safe is to stay indoors, have a sumptuous meal, play some games and create joyful memories.

Dr Anjali Khalane is consultant pulmonologist and sleep disorders specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

