how to prepare for XAT 2025

Preparing for the XAT requires a balanced approach, focusing on conceptual understanding, regular practice, and strategic planning, says Rahul K Shukla, convenor, XAT and admissions, XLRI-Xavier School of Management.

How to crack XAT 2025? Ask rediffGURUS HERE

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Instagram

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is more than just an entrance exam -- it's a gateway to some of India's most prestigious business schools, including XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR.

If you are aiming for a successful career in management, cracking the XAT is a crucial step.

The last date to register for XAT is November 30, 2024.

The XAT 2025 exam will be held on January 5, 2025.

Here's an in-depth look at the XAT, section-wise preparation strategies, and common pitfalls to avoid on your preparation journey.

What Is XAT?

Conducted annually by the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), XAT is a national-level aptitude test for admission into graduate management programmes.

The exam assesses not just academic knowledge, but also critical thinking and decision-making abilities essential for future business leaders.

Why is XAT so important?

Number of Applicants : Approximately 135,000 candidates registered for XAT 2024, marking a 40 per cent increase from the previous year.

: Approximately 135,000 candidates registered for XAT 2024, marking a 40 per cent increase from the previous year. Participating Institutes : Over 200 B-schools accept XAT scores, including XLRI, T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Great Lakes Institute of Management (GIM), Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), K J Somaiya, and Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA).

: Over 200 B-schools accept XAT scores, including XLRI, T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Great Lakes Institute of Management (GIM), Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), K J Somaiya, and Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA). Seats Available: While the exact number of seats varies by institution, XLRI offers around 900 seats across its various programmes at its Jamshedpur (Tatanagar) and Delhi NCR campuses. They include Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM at XLRI Jamshedpur), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM at XLRI Jamshedpur), PGDBM (XLRI Delhi NCR) and Postgraduate Diploma in General Management (PGDM-GM at XLRI Jamshedpur)

Exam Structure and Syllabus

XAT is a computer-based test divided into two parts:

Part I (170 minutes)

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR): Approximately 26 questions assessing grammar, vocabulary, critical reasoning, and reading comprehension.

Approximately 26 questions assessing grammar, vocabulary, critical reasoning, and reading comprehension. Decision-Making (DM): About 21 questions presenting scenarios to test your analytical and decision-making skills.

About 21 questions presenting scenarios to test your analytical and decision-making skills. Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (QA & DI): Roughly 28 questions covering arithmetic, algebra, geometry, number systems, and data interpretation.

Part II (10 minutes)

Part II includes General Knowledge (GK): Around 20 questions on current affairs, economics, history, and culture.

Please note that the Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) section has been removed from the main exam and is now part of the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

What is a good XAT score?

Marking scheme

Each correct answer in Part I awards +1 mark, while each incorrect answer deducts 0.25 marks.

Leaving more than eight questions unanswered results in a penalty of 0.10 marks per additional unanswered question.

There is no negative marking in Part II

The GK (General Knowledge) section does not have negative marking and does not contribute to the percentile calculation, but is considered in later selection stages by some institutes.

Section-Wise Tips and Strategies to Prepare for XAT

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Strengthen Vocabulary : Regularly read newspapers, journals, and novels to enhance your vocabulary and comprehension skills.

: Regularly read newspapers, journals, and novels to enhance your vocabulary and comprehension skills. Practice Critical Reasoning : Solve puzzles and practice critical reasoning questions to improve logical thinking.

: Solve puzzles and practice critical reasoning questions to improve logical thinking. Reading Comprehension: Focus on understanding the main ideas, themes, and tones of various passages.

Decision-Making (DM)

Use Common Sense : The scenarios presented often mirror real-life situations. Rely on your logical thinking and common sense to evaluate the options.

: The scenarios presented often mirror real-life situations. Rely on your logical thinking and common sense to evaluate the options. Practice Past Questions : Solve previous years' DM questions to familiarise yourself with the pattern and types of dilemmas presented.

: Solve previous years' DM questions to familiarise yourself with the pattern and types of dilemmas presented. Analyse Situations Carefully : Read each scenario thoroughly and consider all given information before making a decision.

: Read each scenario thoroughly and consider all given information before making a decision. Avoid Personal Biases: Base your choices on logical reasoning and the information provided, not on personal opinions or external knowledge.

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Fundamental Concepts : Revisit basic mathematical concepts from high school textbooks.

: Revisit basic mathematical concepts from high school textbooks. Shortcut Techniques : Learn time-saving calculation methods and approximation techniques.

: Learn time-saving calculation methods and approximation techniques. Regular Practice: Solve a variety of problems to improve speed and accuracy.

General Knowledge (GK)

Stay Updated : Read newspapers, follow reputable news portals, and use GK apps to stay informed about current events.

: Read newspapers, follow reputable news portals, and use GK apps to stay informed about current events. Revise Static GK: Cover topics like history, geography, and important international organisations.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Preparing for XAT

Neglecting the Decision-Making Section : Many candidates overlook this unique section. Allocate sufficient time to practice and understand its nuances.

: Many candidates overlook this unique section. Allocate sufficient time to practice and understand its nuances. Ignoring Time Management : Failing to simulate exam conditions can lead to poor time allocation during the actual test.

: Failing to simulate exam conditions can lead to poor time allocation during the actual test. Overlooking Negative Marking for Unanswered Questions : Remember there is a penalty for leaving too many questions unanswered.

: Remember there is a penalty for leaving too many questions unanswered. Inadequate Revision : Regular revision is crucial to retain concepts and improve recall speed.

: Regular revision is crucial to retain concepts and improve recall speed. Ignoring Part II (General Knowledge) : Even though the GK section doesn't affect your percentile, it's essential in the final selection rounds for institutes like XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR.

: Even though the GK section doesn't affect your percentile, it's essential in the final selection rounds for institutes like XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR. Relying Solely on Coaching Material : Diversify your study resources, including online platforms, books, and mock tests.

: Diversify your study resources, including online platforms, books, and mock tests. Lack of Self-Assessment: Periodically evaluate your preparation level to identify and work on weak areas.

Expert tips to get a crack XAT and get a top score

Preparing for the XAT requires a balanced approach, focusing on conceptual understanding, regular practice, and strategic planning.

Embrace a growth mindset, stay adaptable, and utilise all available resources, including guidance from mentors and alumni.

By avoiding common mistakes and following a disciplined preparation plan, you can enhance your chances of not just cracking the XAT but excelling in it.

Remember, the XAT is designed to identify future business leaders, who are not just academically proficient, but also possess critical thinking and ethical decision-making skills.

Use your common sense, trust your logical instincts, and approach each question with confidence.

Good luck on your journey to becoming a leader!