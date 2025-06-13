How To Monsoon-Proof Your Car Ride

Even if you have a comprehensive motor insurance policy, it may not provide sufficient protection against monsoon-related risks.

IMAGE: Vehicles ply amid rains at the Yamuna bridge in New Delhi, May 29, 2025. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The monsoon season has just begun, yet several major cities -- including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Pune -- have already experienced severe waterlogging, fallen trees, and vehicle damage.

Studies reveal that the frequency of heavy downpours has increased drastically in recent years.

"Some of the states have seen rainfall increase by up to 30 per cent over the last decade compared to the previous 30-year average," says Shashi Kant Dahuja, executive director and chief underwriting officer, Shriram General Insurance.

IMAGE: A huge tree falls on a vehicle due to thunderstorm and rain in New Delhi, May 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Monsoon damages

Motor vehicles face various risks during the monsoon due to flooding and poor visibility.

"The most common issue is interior damage caused by the ingress of flood water and engine seizure. The battery and electrical parts can get affected. In addition, poor visibility and falling trees can cause further damage," says Gaurav Arora, chief-insurance, underwriting and claims for property and casualty, ICICI Lombard.

"Incidents of vehicles stalling in waterlogged areas and pothole-induced damage to tyres and suspension systems see a sharp uptick," says Sachin Joshi, president -- claims, operations and customer service, Liberty General Insurance.

IMAGE: A car wades through a waterlogged road in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Residential basements and underground parking areas are particularly vulnerable to water accumulation after heavy rainfall.

"The most vulnerable components include the engine and the gearbox, which are at high risk of hydrostatic lock if a vehicle is driven through flooded areas," says Joshi.

Here are specific add-ons vehicle owners need to purchase to fully protect their car from monsoon-related damages.

Engine protection cover

Standard comprehensive policies exclude repair or replacement of engine parts, which tend to be costly.

"The engine protection cover can rescue you by compensating for the replacement and repair of the car's engine," says Dahuja.

This add-on cover costs about 20 to 30 per cent of the own damage premium.

The most critical mistake car owners make when their vehicle is waterlogged is attempting to start the engine.

"This can lead to severe engine damage and is often classified as contributory negligence by the insured. It can possibly lead to rejection of the entire claim," says Mayur Kacholiya, head - motor product, Go Digit General Insurance.

Zero depreciation cover

Typically, insurers deduct depreciation when settling claims.

"With this add-on, policyholders receive the full claim amount for repair or replacement of parts like bumpers, plastic panels, and electrical components," says Joshi.

IMAGE: Children and men help pushing a car through a waterlogged road in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Roadside assistance cover

Breakdowns are common during the monsoon.

"The roadside assistance add-on offers on-site repairs, towing, alternative travel options, battery jumpstarts, fuel procurement, and so on," says Arora. It is not a very expensive cover (₹500 to ₹1,500).

Battery protection cover

Heavy rainfall and prolonged exposure to moisture can impair the battery's performance or lead to failure.

"The battery protect add-on covers the cost of repair or replacement due to consequential damage arising from water ingression or short-circuiting," says Arora.

He considers this add-on a strategic investment, especially for electric vehicle owners.

Return to invoice cover

Monsoons can sometimes cause irreparable damage to vehicles.

"While standard insurance pays out the depreciated insured declared value (IDV) for a total loss, taking a return to invoice cover ensures you receive the full invoice value of your vehicle," says Arora.

Suppose the invoice value of your vehicle was ₹10 lakh. After three years, its IDV would be ₹6 lakh to ₹7 lakh.

A return to invoice cover ensures you receive ₹10 lakh.

Fast-track your insurance claim

Use the insurer's app to log in and follow prompts to file a claim

Alternatively, call the customer care number for assistance

Providing photographic and video evidence can speed up claim assessment and approval

Documentation required includes the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC) and a valid driving licence of the person operating the vehicle

