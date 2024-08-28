How To Become A Crorepati: 15x15x15

Follow this 15 x 15 x 15 rule to become a crorepati without taking big risks.

Ramalingam Kalirajan explains how.

Imagine a future where you've achieved financial freedom, where your investments have grown to make you a crorepati without requiring constant monitoring or high-risk bets.

This dream is within your reach and the key lies in a simple yet powerful strategy known as the 15 x 15 x 15 rule. By committing to this rule, you can turn disciplined savings and smart investing into substantial wealth over time.

Let's delve into how the 15 x 15 x 15 rule works and how you can leverage it to secure a prosperous financial future.

The 15 x 15 x 15 Rule: A Breakdown, Not a Breakaway

The formula is very simple:

15 Years: This is your investment horizon, the duration you commit to stay invested.

15 per cent Annual Returns: This is the expected average annual return on your investments. Sounds like a smooth ride, right?

Rs 15,000 Monthly Investment: This is the amount you need to invest systematically through a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan).

Is a 15 per cent Annual Return a Sure Thing?

The financial market, as much as we'd like it to be a predictable paradise, operates with its own set of rules.

Historically, equity markets have delivered an average return of around 12-14 per cent. However, past performance isn't a crystal ball. Market fluctuations, economic upheavals, and unforeseen events can all impact your returns.

So, does this mean cracking the crorepati code is impossible? Not at All.

The 15 x 15 x 15 rule offers valuable insights, like:

The Power of Compounding: Imagine a snowball rolling down a hill, gathering momentum as it goes. Regular, disciplined investments (like SIPs) allow your money to grow exponentially over time, thanks to compounding.

Long-Term Focus: A 15-year investment horizon helps you weather market storms and smooth out returns overall. Picture yourself riding on a bumpy road in a sturdy vehicle instead of a rickety bicycle.

The Reality Check

While the rule offers a basic framework, several factors can influence the outcome:

Market Volatility: Achieving a consistent 15 per cent annual return is challenging due to market fluctuations.

Inflation: The purchasing power of your crore in 15 years might be different due to inflation.

Tax Implications: Taxes can erode your returns.

Emergency Needs: Unexpected expenses might disrupt your investment plan.

Building a Robust Investment Strategy

To increase your chances of financial success, consider these steps:

Diversification: Spread your investments across different asset classes to manage risk.

Regular Review: Monitor your portfolio and rebalance as needed.

Seek Professional Advice: A financial advisor can provide personalized guidance.

Emergency Fund: Build a financial safety net to protect your investments.

Long-Term Perspective: Stay invested for the long term to ride out market fluctuations.

Beyond the Rule: Building Your Personalized Investment Journey

The 15 x 15 x 15 rule is a helpful framework, but it shouldn't be your sole guide. Consider these factors to build a personalised investment strategy that reflects your unique circumstances:

Risk Tolerance: Are you comfortable with market roller coasters, or do you prefer a more stable ride? Equity investments can be volatile, so assess your risk appetite before diving in.

Investment Goals: Are you saving for a dream vacation, a child's education, or a comfortable retirement? Goals with different timelines may require different investment approaches. Don't use the same tools to build a sandcastle as you would a brick house.

Asset Allocation: Spreading your eggs across different baskets for better security is a wise financial move. Diversifying your portfolio across asset classes like equity, debt, and gold can help mitigate risk and potentially enhance returns.

Limitations of the 15 x 15 x 15 Rule

While the 15 x 15 x 15 rule is a compelling strategy, it has its limitations:

Market Volatility: Achieving a consistent 15 per cent annual return is challenging due to market fluctuations.

Discipline Required: Consistent monthly investments over 15 years require financial discipline and stability.

Inflation Impact: Inflation can erode the real value of the corpus accumulated over time.

Benefits of Investing in Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds offers several advantages over other investment options

Diversification

Spreading risk: Mutual funds invest in a diversified portfolio of securities, reducing the risk associated with investing in individual stocks or bonds.

Access to various asset classes: You can invest in a mix of equity, debt, and other asset classes through a single fund.

Professional Management

Expert guidance: Mutual funds are managed by professional fund managers who conduct in-depth research and analysis.

Time-saving: You can save time and effort by delegating investment decisions to experts.

Affordability

Low investment threshold: Many mutual funds have low minimum investment amounts, making them accessible to a wide range of investors.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs): You can start investing with small amounts through SIPs.

Tax Benefits

Tax deductions: Some mutual funds, such as Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), offer tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Takeaway

While the 15 x 15 x 15 rule offers a simplified path, becoming a crorepati requires a well-defined investment plan.

Consult a financial advisor to assess your unique needs and develop a personalised strategy that considers your risk tolerance, investment goals, and time horizon.

Remember, consistent investing, smart asset allocation, and a long-term focus are the key ingredients to achieving your financial dreams.

So, use the 15 x 15 x 15 rule as a stepping stone, but build your own robust investment strategy for a secure and prosperous future!

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.