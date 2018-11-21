How Sonakshi fought bullies, fat shamers

November 21, 2018 08:09 IST

IMAGE: Sonakshi looked fit and fab while attending an event in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha may not seem like an ideal role model for fitness.

If you have seen the actor's latest pictures, you'll agree that she certainly deserves kudos for working on her weight and also inspiring several others.

Did you know that Sonakshi Sinha weighed over 90 kg and was bullied and fat shamed before she entered Bollywood?

IMAGE: Sonakshi poses for a photoshoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijit Gupta/Instagram

While attending a health event in Mumbai, the actor talked about the challenges she faced when she was 'overweight’.

'I was an overweight teenager. But I was active in sports, very confident.'

'As a teenager, I was bullied, fat shamed. But it never bogged me down. In rebellion, I used to eat more. This is how I am, take it or leave it.'

'When I was 19, I happened to join a gym because everyone else was. I stepped on the treadmill and started running. I realised I couldn't run for 30 minutes. I was huffing.'

That's when Sonakshi decided to prioritise her health.

'I had to be able to run more than 30 minutes. That's how it started for me,' she revealed at the event.

'I lost 30 kg before my entry into Bollywood,' she added.

WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha talk about dealing with her weight.

Sonakshi feels beauty lies in simplicity and confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijit Gupta/Instagram

Unlike most celebrities who follow a strict diet and fitness regime, Sonakshi Sinha confessed that she is very fond of food and cannot give up easily.

It is interesting to know how she has found the right balance to get in shape.