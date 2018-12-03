How Priyanka created history at her wedding

Last updated on: December 03, 2018 09:30 IST

The actor-model became the first celebrity to wear a wedding gown designed by Ralph Lauren.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became husband and wife after a Christian wedding held in Jodhpur, Saturday, December 1.

The wedding was special also because Priyanka Chopra created a little history.

The former beauty queen became the first celebrity to wear a gown designed by Ralph Lauren to her wedding.

Ralph Lauren has previously only designed bridal attires for his family -- his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece, to be specific.

For his daughter Dylan Lauren who married in June, 2011 to Paul Arrouet, the designed created an off-shoulder satin, tulle, silk embroidered outfit with a tiered train.

'Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur India this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couple,' the designer confirmed on his Instagram.

This is not the first time PeeCee's worn a custom outfit from the designer.

In fact the first time when Priyanka and Nick posed for a picture at the MetGala in 2017, our desi girl was wearing a Ralph Lauren trench coat-inspired dress.

Scroll down to see just some of the stunning looks the designer has created for Priyanka in the past.

Priyanka Chopra wore a golden hand embroidered Ralph Lauren gown at the Golden Globes in 2017. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

' Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of Ralph Lauren at the 2017 MetGala,' the designer wrote on his Instagram.

'Nick wore an Art Deco-inspired jacquard dinner jacket from Purple Label, and Priyanka's dramatic, trench coat-inspired dress was a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren creation, as were both looks Mr. Lauren designed for the couple's recent nuptials in India.'

'Mr Lauren's previous custom wedding looks include gowns for his daughter Dylan's wedding to Paul Arrouet and for Lauren Bush Lauren's wedding to his son David' the post added. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Nick Jonas in Purple Label tuxedo and Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren gown at the designer's 50th anniversary celebrations in New York. Photograph: Rob Kim/Getty Images