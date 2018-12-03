How Priyanka created history at her wedding

The actor-model became the first celebrity to wear a wedding gown designed by Ralph Lauren.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became husband and wife after a Christian wedding held in Jodhpur, Saturday, December 1.
The wedding was special also because Priyanka Chopra created a little history.
The former beauty queen became the first celebrity to wear a gown designed by Ralph Lauren to her wedding.
Ralph Lauren has previously only designed bridal attires for his family -- his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece, to be specific.
For his daughter Dylan Lauren who married in June, 2011 to Paul Arrouet, the designed created an off-shoulder satin, tulle, silk embroidered outfit with a tiered train.
'Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur India this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couple,' the designer confirmed on his Instagram.
This is not the first time PeeCee's worn a custom outfit from the designer.
In fact the first time when Priyanka and Nick posed for a picture at the MetGala in 2017, our desi girl was wearing a Ralph Lauren trench coat-inspired dress.
Scroll down to see just some of the stunning looks the designer has created for Priyanka in the past.
