Pix: Priyanka-Nick can't keep their hands off each other

They were spotted together at Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary show.

Fashion designer Ralph Lauren completed 50 years in the trade and his anniversary celebrations were the highlight of the New York Fashion Week.

Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Anne Hathaway, Kanye West and Robert de Niro sat in the front rows during the show.

However, all eyes were on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who couldn't get their hands off each other.

Dressed in the designer's creations, their chemistry was undeniable.

Scroll down to take a look!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a private moment. Photographs: Courtesy Ralph Lauren/Instagram

Meeting the man of the moment, Ralph Lauren. 'The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren,' Nick captioned this pic.

Priyanka wore a crystal embellished Ralph Lauren gown, while Nick looked dapper in a suit.

Got my eyes on you! The couple turned heads at the anniversary bash with their style and PDA.

Priyanka, who couldn't stop grinning, described the event as 'spectacular' on her Instagram profile.

That's Priyanka with her 'forever crush'.

At the celebratory dinner, Priyanka and Nick shared the table with Tyson C Beckford, Vera Wang, and Ansel Elgort. But Nick made sure he kept a protective arm over Priyanka.

Scroll down to see the other celebs who attended the anniversary bash.

Anne Hathaway was dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer.

Hillary Clinton shares a joke with Anna Wintour.

This is what the front row look like!

Robert De Niro, Oprah Winfrey and Pierce Brosnan pose with Ralph's son David Lauren and his wife Ricky Lauren.