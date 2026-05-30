HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » How 'Bromocriptine' Made A Champion

How 'Bromocriptine' Made A Champion

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 11:26 IST

x

Glimpses from the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, where precision, preparation and perseverance shaped a memorable contest.

Contestants, judges and families witnessed dramatic moments as America's premier spelling championship crowned a new winner.

 

Shrey Parikh wins title

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh, 14, lifts the trophy after winning the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee with the word 'bromocriptine' in Washington, DC, May 28, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Shrey Parikh secured the championship by correctly spelling 'bromocriptine' during the national finals in Washington.
  • Contestants from across the United States competed through multiple challenging rounds before the title was decided.
  • Families, judges and spectators witnessed dramatic moments throughout the high-pressure spelling competition.

Champion Claims The Crown

Parikh during finals

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh competes during the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 28, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Logan Bailey reacts

IMAGE: Logan Bailey reacts after correctly spelling a word during the championship finals. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Tension On The Competition Stage

Sarv Dharavane competes

IMAGE: Sarv Dharavane participates in the finals. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Zwe Spacetime on stage

IMAGE: Zwe Spacetime takes part in the championship finals. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Young Spellers Face The Challenge

Kushi Gottimukkala competes

IMAGE: Kushi Gottimukkala competes during the final rounds. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Sportsmanlike handshake

IMAGE: Newly crowned champion Shrey Parikh shakes hands with Ishaan Gupta, the losing finalist. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Respect Beyond Rivalry

Family celebrates victory

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh holds the trophy as family members celebrate his championship-winning performance. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Audience reaction

IMAGE: A spectator reacts during the finals of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Reactions Mark A Dramatic Finale

Judges react during finals

IMAGE: Head Judge Mary Brooks, Head Pronouncer Jacques Bailly and Head Associate Pronouncer Brian Sietsema react during the championship finals. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

India Again! Faizan Zaki Wins Spelling Bee
India Again! Faizan Zaki Wins Spelling Bee
Indian Child Wins US Spelling Bee!
Indian Child Wins US Spelling Bee!
How To Train Spelling Bee Dragons
How To Train Spelling Bee Dragons
Will A Desi Kid Win US Spelling Bee 2025?
Will A Desi Kid Win US Spelling Bee 2025?
Spelling Bee: Indian Americans sweep Top 10!
Spelling Bee: Indian Americans sweep Top 10!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Shahid Kapoor's Dashing Look Steals the Spotlight1:00

Shahid Kapoor's Dashing Look Steals the Spotlight

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Fans with Her Powerful Look0:38

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Fans with Her Powerful Look

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at Airport0:30

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO