How 'Bromocriptine' Made A Champion

Glimpses from the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, where precision, preparation and perseverance shaped a memorable contest.

Contestants, judges and families witnessed dramatic moments as America's premier spelling championship crowned a new winner.

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh, 14, lifts the trophy after winning the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee with the word 'bromocriptine' in Washington, DC, May 28, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points Shrey Parikh secured the championship by correctly spelling 'bromocriptine' during the national finals in Washington.

Contestants from across the United States competed through multiple challenging rounds before the title was decided.

Families, judges and spectators witnessed dramatic moments throughout the high-pressure spelling competition.

Champion Claims The Crown

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh competes during the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 28, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Logan Bailey reacts after correctly spelling a word during the championship finals. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Tension On The Competition Stage

IMAGE: Sarv Dharavane participates in the finals. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Zwe Spacetime takes part in the championship finals. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Young Spellers Face The Challenge

IMAGE: Kushi Gottimukkala competes during the final rounds. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Newly crowned champion Shrey Parikh shakes hands with Ishaan Gupta, the losing finalist. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Respect Beyond Rivalry

IMAGE: Shrey Parikh holds the trophy as family members celebrate his championship-winning performance. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A spectator reacts during the finals of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Reactions Mark A Dramatic Finale

IMAGE: Head Judge Mary Brooks, Head Pronouncer Jacques Bailly and Head Associate Pronouncer Brian Sietsema react during the championship finals. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff