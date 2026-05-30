How 'Bromocriptine' Made A Champion

Glimpses from the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, where precision, preparation and perseverance shaped a memorable contest.
Contestants, judges and families witnessed dramatic moments as America's premier spelling championship crowned a new winner.
IMAGE: Shrey Parikh, 14, lifts the trophy after winning the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee with the word 'bromocriptine' in Washington, DC, May 28, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Key Points
- Shrey Parikh secured the championship by correctly spelling 'bromocriptine' during the national finals in Washington.
- Contestants from across the United States competed through multiple challenging rounds before the title was decided.
- Families, judges and spectators witnessed dramatic moments throughout the high-pressure spelling competition.
Champion Claims The Crown
IMAGE: Shrey Parikh competes during the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 28, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
IMAGE: Logan Bailey reacts after correctly spelling a word during the championship finals. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Tension On The Competition Stage
IMAGE: Sarv Dharavane participates in the finals. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
IMAGE: Zwe Spacetime takes part in the championship finals. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Young Spellers Face The Challenge
IMAGE: Kushi Gottimukkala competes during the final rounds. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
IMAGE: Newly crowned champion Shrey Parikh shakes hands with Ishaan Gupta, the losing finalist. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Respect Beyond Rivalry
IMAGE: Shrey Parikh holds the trophy as family members celebrate his championship-winning performance. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
IMAGE: A spectator reacts during the finals of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Reactions Mark A Dramatic Finale
IMAGE: Head Judge Mary Brooks, Head Pronouncer Jacques Bailly and Head Associate Pronouncer Brian Sietsema react during the championship finals. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff