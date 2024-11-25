'Help! Manager Is Manipulating My Boss Against Me'

Talk to your manager directly and ask her if your actions have caused some misunderstanding.

rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, the founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching, is an image consultant, soft skills trainer and life coach.

She has been working with individuals and corporate organisations for more than 10 years during which she has helped professionals and students improve their soft skills, build confidence and enhance self-esteem.

Anonymous: My manager is constantly manipulating his boss about me.

Everyone on my team is aware that she is increasingly insecure about my success and feels threatened by me.

She often gives incorrect and incomplete feedback due to which my manager thinks she is more efficient than I am.

In the past, four people have quit or been forced to resign due to these politics.

Should I also quit and move to another company or should I talk to the manager about this? Pls help.

Hi! When I was working in the corporate world, the oft-repeated quote was, 'People don't leave the company, they leave bad bosses.'

Your manager's boss is your super boss, right?

Can't you go and speak to him directly and put your concerns across?

I am sure HR must have noticed that people are quitting and might have explored the reasons why they are doing so too; do check with them.

I fail to understand why women should not co-operate.

You can also explore the option of talking directly to the manager and ask her if your actions have caused some misunderstanding.

If she says yes, then tell her that you are willing to clear them.

Also tell her that you are not eyeing her post and you are just trying to do your job well.

I did the same with one of my bosses; it worked for me. We became the best of friends and are still in touch.

You need to think about what your best option is and choose one from all the possible solutions I have mentioned.

You can always quit but that's the last option I feel.

Hoping you choose wisely. All the very best!!

Aman: Sir, I am suffering from chronic insomnia, my mental condition is not good for work.

It is affecting my work.

I resigned from the job, I can't serve the notice period.

The company is not giving me a relieving letter.

What should I do?

Dear Aman, do remember, rules are meant to be followed.

There are always consequences for not following them.

I think you should request your organisation to give you a relieving letter and submit the relevant medical papers for the same.

If there is a penalty to be paid for not serving the notice period, please pay and get rid of this stress. At the end of the day, peace of mind is more important than money.

Looking for peace of mind will also solve your insomnia!

I am 21. I am a chronic overthinker.

I am always thinking about what other people think about me or overanalysing situations and making things complicated.

Is this a serious problem? What should I do?

Dear Overthinker, thinking is a good trait to have, overthinking is not.

You literally have to STOP overthinking!!!

One way to overcome this is to stop thinking and become more action-oriented.

STOP analysing everything in your head and put it on paper. There is something is calming about putting your thoughts down on paper.

Take action based on what you have written and no more thinking about it.

Indulge in physical activity and play a more action-oriented game; this teaches you to be fully present in the moment which will help you be in the moment.

Being fully present in the moment is what gets you out of overthinking.

Do meditate. I really can't enumerate all the benefits of meditation; what meditation does to people is beyond words.

There is a book called as Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton; it offers practical advice and exercises to help you break free from negative thoughts and worries. It provides evidence-based methods to combat overthinking and anxiety.

Another amazing book by Eckhart Tolle, The Power Of NOW, can help you.

There is no problem that can't be overcome. Believe in yourself, you are more powerful than you think and the body and mind have to listen to you!

What you think, so you become; feed yourself the right thoughts and let the magic unfold!

All the best!

