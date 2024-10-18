rediffGURU Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of GoMoTech, offers expert advice on how you can address your concerns at work, acquire new skills and scale up in your career.

rediffGURU Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of GoMoTech, offers expert advice on how you can address your concerns at work, acquire new skills and also scale up in your career.

Mukesh: Dear Sir I am 50.

I have recently lost my job and for the last five months I have not been able to find a new one.

This has made me very nervous and anxious.

I have lost my proper sleep. Pls guide

Hello Mr Mukesh. I am sorry to hear about your situation and I can feel what you must be going through.

Start taking daily baby steps when it comes to hunting for a new job.

1. Reach out to your network through friends and family.

2. Approach as many companies as possible.

3. Reach out to your professional associates.

4. Apply through online job portals.

Wishing you all the best.

Anonymous: Dear sir I have completed BA Economics (2021 batch) but accidentally I'm working in bank field sales for the past one year and IT sector sales and marketing field for one year.

I don't know what to do.

Please guide me.

Hello. Please note that no other person can provide the answer to this. You have to define your own path and walk it.

I'd suggest you ask yourself what is it that energies you, where, in spite of pain, you will keep working. Or, even if you don't see immediate results, you would keep pursuing it.

Initially, it will be confusing. There won't be clarity. But, over a period of time, you will find your answers. Be patient.

All the best.

Anonymous: Hi sir, my manager is threatening me on my resignation period.

If I do not meet the targets, she will not approve my clearance.

Please suggest if it is okay for a manager to do this?

Hello. I am sorry I cannot comment on the behaviour of an individual.

I suggest you talk to your seniors and HR and address it amicably.

