Is your boss micromanaging you?

This approach may seem effective in the short term, but often leads to a toxic work environment, decreased morale and diminished employee autonomy, warns Sonica Aron, founder of the HR consultancy firm, Marching Sheep.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the OTT series The Family Man 2 -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Does your manager check on you multiple times a day for work updates?

Does s/he visit your monitor or desk to see if you are working on your tasks to the point that it annoys or demotivates you?

Do you always have to take permission to run simple tasks that are a part of your daily job profile; jobs that you are qualified to do?

Have you been asked to provide a detailed schedule of how you manage your day, including your break time and time spent away from your desk?

Does your manager turn down your suggestions and present your work and ideas to the higher management as their own in order to prove who is superior?

If the answer to all the above is yes, beware! You are dealing with a micromanager.

Micromanaging is a common issue that is usually faced at any workplace. And it can have a detrimental impact on employee morale, productivity and overall well-being.

As an employee, dealing with a micromanaging boss can be a frustrating and demoralising experience. But it's important to understand that this behaviour often stems from the manager's own insecurities and a lack of trust.

What is micromanagement?

Micromanagement is a management style where a manager closely monitors and controls the work of their employees, often to an excessive degree.

Micromanagers feel the need to be involved in every decision, hence they will avoid delegating tasks and instead spend a lot of time focusing on minor details rather than the bigger picture.

Some managers believe that close supervision ensures quality and productivity. While this approach may seem effective in the short term, it often leads to a toxic work environment, decreased morale and diminished employee autonomy.

It also prevents employees from learning and growing and can lead to burnout as far as the manager is concerned since s/he has too much to handle and oversee.

Since micromanagement does more harm than good, managers should focus on being leaders who enable, empower and trust their teams.

Leadership is about guiding and supporting employees, not controlling every aspect of their work.

Effective leaders delegate tasks, provide clear direction and expectations and give employees the autonomy they need to do their jobs.

When employees feel trusted and empowered, they are more engaged, productive and innovative.

Recognising the signs of a micromanager is the first step towards dealing with this issue effectively.

What do micromanagers do?

1. Excessive involvement

On any project, a micromanager involves himself at every step, leaving little room for employee decisions and suggestions.

2. A general lack of trust

They may require approval for even minor decisions, reflecting a deep-seated lack of confidence in their team's abilities.

3. Focus on perfection

Micromanagers often pursue perfection which can lead to unrealistic expectations and put pressure on employees.

4. Frequent criticism

Instead of recognising accomplishments, they tend to focus on what employees are doing wrong which can decrease morale and motivation.

How micromanagement can harm employees

Micromanagement leads to a lack of trust among employees which slowly starts affecting their daily tasks and performance.

Here are a few ways in which micromanagement can harm employees:

1. Decreased productivity

Employees may become so focused on meeting the micromanager's expectations that they lose sight of the bigger picture, leading to missed deadlines and project delays.

2. Reduced creativity

Constant oversight can stifle innovative thinking as employees may fear proposing new ideas that could be criticised or rejected.

3. Low morale and job satisfaction

Employees who feel undervalued or distrusted are less likely to be engaged in their work, leading to higher turnover rates and a toxic workplace culture.

How to deal with a micromanager

Dealing with a micromanager requires a combination of communication, empathy and strategic planning.

Here are some effective strategies that will help you in effectively dealing with such an employer:

1. Be aware of their perspective

You can start by trying to empathise with your manager and understanding his/her motivations.

Often, micromanagers are driven by a desire for control and a fear of failure.

There could be a personal or professional weakness the manager is trying to conceal, that you need to be aware of, in the form of micromanagement.

2. Open communication

Initiate a candid conversation with your manager about how their management style affects your work.

Use 'I' statements to express your feelings without sounding accusatory. For example, 'I feel overwhelmed when I receive constant updates on my progress' can open the door to a constructive dialogue.

3. Set boundaries

Communicate your needs and preferences clearly to your manager. For example, suggest a weekly check-in instead of daily updates.

4. Build trust

Demonstrate your competence and reliability by consistently delivering high-quality work on time.

This can help build trust and reduce the need for excessive oversight.

5. Proactive updates

Anticipate your manager's need for information by providing regular updates on your projects.

This can help build trust and reduce the frequency of check-ins. For instance, if you know your manager prefers weekly reports, schedule a time each week to discuss your progress.

6. Have clear expectations

Work with your manager to establish clear objectives and key results (OKRs).

This framework allows you to focus on outcomes, giving you more autonomy while still holding you accountable.

7. Encourage delegation

If appropriate, suggest that your manager delegate certain tasks to you or your team. This can help lighten her/his workload and foster a sense of ownership among employees.

8. Consult your HR

If the micromanagement persists and affects your well-being, consider discussing the issue with your HR department or a trusted mentor.

They can provide guidance and support in addressing the situation professionally.

Micromanagement is a pervasive issue that can lead to significant challenges in the workplace.

By recognising the signs and understanding the impact of this management style, employees can take proactive steps to cope with micromanagers.

Open communication and sharing proactive updates with a focus on clear expectations can help foster a more positive work environment.

Ultimately, addressing micromanagement not only benefits individual employees and managers but also contributes to a healthier and more productive organisational culture.

Dealing with a micromanaging boss requires patience, communication and a willingness to adapt.

At the end of the day, it's our career and growth. We can choose to take action or continue to suffer in silence.

