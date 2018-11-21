Nick Jonas' struggle with diabetes

November 21, 2018 09:09 IST

In an Instagram post, he opened up about how he has managed to keep his diabetes under control.

13 years ago Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Back then he was just 13.

The co-founder of Beyond Type 1 -- an organisation that helps children suffering from the chronic disease -- Jonas decided to take full control of his health.

Before and after: (left) Nick Jonas before he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and (right) a pic of him today. Photograph: Courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

In a post he shared on Instagram, he wrote: '13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic.

'On the right is me now. Happy and healthy.'

He added: 'Prioritising my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check.

'I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way.

'Never let anything hold you back from living your best life.

'Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.'

Priyanka Chopra replied to the post, saying, 'Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes'.

Also known as 'juvenile diabetes', Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body's pancreas stop producing insulin.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 'Insulin is a hormone that the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body.

'In Type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. Hence it breaks down the carbohydrates you eat into blood glucose (also called blood sugar), which it uses for energy.'

While treatment can help, no cure has been found for the disease.