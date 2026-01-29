Is It Safe To Remove Your Wisdom Tooth?

Dentists recommend proactive removal of wisdom tooth when they see a high risk of future issues like crowding, decay or cysts, explains rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy mlarsson62/Pixabay

Most people ignore issues with their wisdom tooth until it's too late.

It could be a nagging pain in the gums or the tooth biting into your cheek, eventually leading to unbearable pain or a sore injury.

According to rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, a dental surgeon with over three decades of experience, if a wisdom tooth is not properly aligned or something is blocking its growth, it will continue to grow into the empty space, causing discomfort.

When your wisdom tooth causes pain, should you fix it or get it extracted?

Anonymous: My wisdom tooth is biting into my cheek.

I am 41 but the tooth is still growing. It is causing a lot of discomfort.

At what age do wisdom teeth stop growing?

Should I fix it or get it removed? Pls suggest.

I have already spent a lot of money trying to fix it every few years.

Wisdom teeth usually 'stop growing' by the age of 25, provided they are properly aligned and there's sufficient space for them to erupt.

But, more often than not, they are not properly aligned or there may not be enough space for them.

Curiously, teeth never actually stop growing unless something is blocking their growth. Like an opposing tooth, for instance.

If an upper tooth is extracted and not replaced with an artificial tooth, the opposing lower tooth can theoretically keep growing into the empty space above.

Your wisdom tooth is improperly aligned and hence will continue to grow indefinitely.

Since you mentioned that it's been troubling you for several years, my advice would be to get it extracted.

Anonymous: My wisdom tooth isn't hurting but food keeps getting stuck and the area smells bad.

Google scared me with infection stories while some people say don't remove it unless there's pain.

I'm genuinely confused.

Should wisdom teeth be removed proactively or only when they cause problems?

Hello, I understand why you're worried. Food getting trapped and a foul smell can be very unsettling.

But no pain doesn't automatically mean you can avoid a dentist's visit.

If the tooth is partially erupted or impacted, it creates a pocket where bacteria thrive, which explains the odour and can lead to gum inflammation or a low-grade infection.

Many dentists recommend proactive removal when they see a high risk of future issues -- like crowding, decay, cysts -- even without pain.

On the flip side, if it's fully erupted, easy to clean and not messing with your bite, your dentist might just monitor it and suggest a good hygiene regimen (floss, mouthwash, water-flosser).

My advice is to get an X-ray and a dentist's opinion.

If they spot signs of infection, cysts or trouble cleaning, they'll likely suggest extraction. If it's clean and you can keep it infection-free, you can wait and watch.

Mridul: What is a better way to replace a damaged tooth -- a bridge or a crown?

Good question. The answer depends on the extent of damage the tooth has suffered.

If the damage is not extensive and if the tooth can be sufficiently strengthened (with a post-core, for instance), then a crown would be the ideal choice.

In such a case, the neighbouring teeth need not be involved.

But if the tooth is extensively damaged and may not be able to provide sufficient support for a crown, then it's necessary to take support from adjacent teeth. In such cases, a bridge is better than a crown.

There are many kinds of crowns and bridges. Your dentist can guide you only after examining your damaged tooth.

