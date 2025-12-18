Worried About Gaps In Your Front Teeth?

rediffGURU Shyam Jamalabad, a dentist with over four decades of experience, offers practical advice about how to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Are you worried about the gap in your teeth?

Missing or crooked teeth can be awkward too but need not affect your confidence.

Wondering if dentures and implants are safe for you?

rediffGURU Shyam Jamalabad, a dentist with over four decades of experience, shares advice on how to keep your gums and teeth healthy.

Anonymous: I am getting space in my front teeth.

What could be the reason and how to stop this?

There could be several reasons why the space between your front teeth is increasing.

Some likely causes could be:

Gum disease: Gum disease can cause teeth to become loose and, if the infection is not treated in time, they tend to shift apart.

Tooth loss: Losing a tooth can cause adjacent teeth to shift, creating spaces.

Orthodontic issues: Misaligned teeth or a misaligned bite can lead to spacing.

Habits: Thumb sucking, tongue thrusting or other habits can push teeth forward, creating gaps.

Ageing: As we age, our teeth can shift and gums can recede, leading to spacing.

Genetics: Some people may naturally have gaps between their teeth.

Here's what you can do:

Dental bonding: A tooth-coloured resin can be applied to fill gaps.

Veneers: Thin porcelain or composite shells can be bonded to teeth to close gaps.

Orthodontic treatment: Braces or clear aligners can help realign teeth and close gaps.

Gum treatment: If gum disease is the cause, treating the gums can stop the space from increasing.

Please consult your dentist to determine the cause and best course of treatment for your specific situation.

Visu: I am 61. I have a partial removable (upper) denture.

I also have bridges in both upper and lower dentures.

I was advised to go for implants.

Will it be okay to go for implants at a later part of life?

Is it safe, both health and money-wise?

Will it be cheaper if we go for a full implant with four-in-one? If so, we may need to wait a few more years so that the other teeth also fall out.

Please guide and advise on implants.

Hello, please be assured that age isn't a barrier for implants. Overall health, however, is.

Your dentist will assess your bone density, gum health and general medical history before he places your implants.

Implants have some definite advantages over removable dentures. They provide a stable and secure fit, improved chewing and speech.

With proper care, they may last for 10 to 15 years or more.

On the negative side, the upfront cost of implants can be higher, surgery cannot be avoided and healing can take 3 to 6 months.

Cost-wise, implants can be more cost-effective in the long run.

'All-on-4' implants might be cheaper than individual implants but waiting might lead to deterioration of bone health, making the process more complex.

Consult your dentist about:

Your specific oral health situation

Bone density scan (to check if you have enough bone for implants)

Cost estimates and financing options

Timeline for the procedure.

Anonymous: My front teeth are broken. I fell off my bike while a dog was chasing me.

I went to the dentist. I got the broken teeth cemented.

The dentist advised me not to chew anything with cemented teeth for life.

It is very discomforting to me.

Is there any treatment so that I can chew even with the repaired tooth?

Hi. Sorry to hear about your fall and the resultant damage to your teeth.

Honestly, it's best to follow your dentist's advice but I understand your problem. Eating can be a challenge.

Please ask your dentist about sturdier alternatives like dental crowns or bridges. These can provide extra protection and might let you chew more comfortably.

In the meantime, stick to soft foods or soups that do not put pressure on your compromised teeth.

You can also try cutting your food into smaller pieces to reduce pressure on the tooth.

